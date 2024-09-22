JV FOOTBALL: Braves win 28-18 at Hayesville

By CHUMPER WALKER

JV Braves Assistant Coach

HAYESVILLE – The Cherokee JV Braves traveled to Hayesville on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 19 and came away with a 28-18 victory over the JV Yellow Jackets. The JV Braves are 4-2 heading into the final JV Game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Swain Co. High School at 6 p.m.

The Braves scored on their opening drive of Thursday’s game with a Levi Tramper 3-yard run off the right side. The two-point conversion Kimo Sokol was good.

Hayesville would get on the board with 2:17 left in the 1st quarter. The two-point try failed.

Hayesville would score again with 2:08 left in the first half on a 73-yard pass. Again, the two-point conversion failed. Hayesville led 12-8 at the half.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, Cherokee’s LJ Panther returned the ball 76 yards for a touchdown. The two-point try was good to Sokol. Cherokee led 16-12.

On Hayesville’s next possession, Sokol would intercept a Hayesville pass and take it 77 yards for the touchdown. The two-point try failed, and Cherokee led 22-12.

Hayesville would score later on a punt return touchdown to close within Cherokee by 4, but with Hayesville driving in the 4th quarter Preston Roach would take a stripped fumble 55 yards to the Hayesville 3-yard line where Cain Welch would score to increase the lead to 28-18 which would be the final.