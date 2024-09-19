Flint Gap Fire update (Sept. 19)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Firefighters observed little fire activity on the Flint Gap Fire yesterday, Wednesday, Sept. 18. While the current acreage estimate is 58 acres, only a few areas are actively burning within the perimeter. The fire is 0 percent contained; however, firefighters observed only 12 areas with heat along the perimeter yesterday.

A local weather station showed that nearly 1 inch of rain fell on the fire over the last 48 hours. Rain alone is unlikely to extinguish the fire, but it did significantly slow fire growth. The fire is primarily smoldering, and minimal smoke was visible yesterday.

While fire activity is currently minimal, there is a potential for increased burning as leaves drop and weather conditions change. Despite some rain this week, precipitation levels remain low and no significant moisture is forecasted for the next several weeks. In preparation of changing conditions, fire staff continue to execute a full suppression strategy.

Crews are working to improve existing trails to allow for more efficient access to the fire, as well as the ability to rapidly extricate firefighters for medical or fire behavior purposes.

Visitors may see firefighters and firefighting equipment in the Abrams Creek area. While the campground remains open and there is no threat to the campground or any structures, the area is being used to stage some firefighting operations. There may be impacts in the form of noise, smoke, and short traffic delays for visitors.

Resources on the fire include ground crews and a Type 3 helicopter. Park management and fire staff have ordered two additional crews and expect them to arrive tomorrow.

The park received a report of the fire near Hannah Mountain, south of Abrams Creek, the evening of Aug. 26. An investigation revealed several days later that the fire was started by lightning. No structures are threatened at this time.

Parson Branch Road as well as some park trails and backcountry campsites are currently closed due to fire activity. Check the park website for road closures and other updates before visiting. All fire updates are available on the park website.