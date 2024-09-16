SPEAKING OF FAITH: Consider Christ for Christ’s Sake

By JOSH BLACKMER

It is a true statement that the best part of any community is the people. Unfortunately, we also must acknowledge the other side of that reality. The worst part of a community can also be the people. In any group, some stand out as shining examples, and others, by their actions and conduct, sully the name. Christianity is not immune to this phenomenon. One could look back through history and see the highs and lows of what has been done in the name of Christ. It might be that you don’t have to look beyond your own life to see those things. Perhaps you have been a beneficiary or a victim of this same truth at the hands of one wearing the name of Christ.

Would you take a moment to consider Christ for Christ’s sake alone? Just based on His merit. Not based on what those called Christians have done or not done, should do or don’t do. For to err is human, but Christ is divine. He was in the beginning with God and was God and was involved in the creation of all things (John 1:1-3). He became flesh and dwelt among us (John 1:14). He was born into a family of low estate (Luke 2:6-7). He was tempted in all ways as a man, yet He did not sin (Hebrews 4:15). He had compassion on those that others would not (Mark 6:34). He healed the sick and lame (Matthew 14:14). He ate with sinners and the outcasts of that society (Matthew 9:10-13). He died for the very ones who rejected Him (Romans 5:8). He didn’t die in a simple painless manner but by cruel crucifixion (Philippians 2:8). It was done to defeat death (1 Corinthians 15:55-57) and to redeem a people for His own possession (Titus 2:14). He has said that we can be His friend (John 15:14). He is patient and wants us all to have a relationship with Him (2 Peter 3:9).

Christians make mistakes and bad choices, including myself. However, Christ has done everything to deserve our respect and devotion. Would you take some time to think about these things? Consider Jesus the Christ of the Bible based on His merits alone. Do not miss out on the blessings of being in Christ and a part of His church because of the bad examples (Ephesians 1:3).

Josh Blackmer is an itinerant preacher. He and his wife Cara travel the United States and South America working with small churches. They are based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and work under the Palm Beach Lakes church of Christ. They are currently on assignment with the Cherokee church of Christ. For more on this ministry visit www.answeringmacedoniancalls.com.