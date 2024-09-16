OBITUARY: Matthew Lee Smith “Bubba”

It is with great sadness that the Smith family announces the death of their loved one.

Matthew Lee Smith “Bubba”, 41, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, passed away peacefully to go home and be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Walter “Paul” Smith and Kathy “Punkin” Smith.

Matt was a lover of the outdoors. You could always find him “rippin’ lips” (fishing), hunting, or sitting out by a fire listening to music. His special place was at the lake or near water. He spent his life being a carpenter, his knowledge of that trade was unmatched. He was a people person and so kind. The size of his heart matched his body, he was such a gentle giant. He had a special way with words to put people’s minds at ease during their time of need or burden. The amount of people that Matt’s kind words were calming to is innumerable. He always wanted to encourage everyone. He always said there are people in worse situations than me, don’t worry about me, I’m a winner either way, if I go or if I stay.

He was proceeded in death by grandparents, Clyde Monroe Smith and Eliza Jane (Wade) Smith. James Robert Parker and Linda Vearl (Stone) Parker; and also by uncle, David Allen Parker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Lacey (Lukowicz) Smith; his daughter, Shelby Smith; and his son, Hunter Smith, two of the things in life that he was most proud of; father, Walter “Paul” Smith and mother, Kathy Ann (Parker) “Punkin” Smith; sister, Dr. Megan Kay Smith (Ian, Nikolai, Natalya); uncle, Charlie Bird; aunt, Robin (Parker) Bird and Julie Frady; great uncles, Steve Parker, Dwight Parker, and Nat Wade; great aunts, Jeanne Parker, Lydia Parker, Loretta Welch, Nancy Durbin, and Alice Wade; great great great aunt, Dolly Taylor; cousins, who were raised like siblings, Arie “AJ” Bird and Casey, and Charlee Bird (Noah); second cousins, Mahala, Madilyn, and Makenzee Bird, and Nalayah Bird; In-laws, John Lukowicz Jr. and Cyndi; mother- in-law, Maryann Lukowicz, whom he had a special relationship with; and special auntie, Amy Pete-Ochoa. He is also survived by many other family members and special friends.

The family will hold a viewing at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City Monday, Sept. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Crisp Funeral Home at 1 p.m. There will be a graveside burial following at Towstring Cemetery. Everyone is invited to come eat after at Towstring Community building.

Pallbearers will be, Hunter Smith, Arie “AJ” Bird, Charlie Bird, Josh Long, RL Mathews, Chris Murphy, Jeremy Blankenship, and George Burgess.

Honorary pallbearer will be Christopher Crutchfield.

Matt will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all of us.