NAFOA announces Blankenship as new executive director

Submitted by NAFOA

WASHINGTON, DC – Following a rigorous search, NAFOA, founded as the Native American Finance Officers Association, has named Cory M. Blankenship, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as its new executive director. He will officially assume the role on Sept. 30.

“NAFOA has been instrumental in shaping my career as a tribal finance professional,” shared Blankenship. “Serving NAFOA and its member tribes as its Executive Director is truly an honor and privilege.”

Blankenship brings over 17 years of experience in tribal finance, non-profit, and philanthropic sectors to NAFOA. His career reflects a strong dedication to serving both his Tribe and Indian Country. Most recently, Blankenship served as community investment officer at the Dogwood Health Trust concentrating on fostering economic opportunities tied to social determinants of health. Prior to that, he was the Secretary of the Treasury for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) for six years, overseeing financial operations, directing investments, and spearheading economic diversification initiatives.

He has also contributed his leadership to several boards and committees, including the Tribal Planning Board and EBCI Holdings LLC, an entity focused on economic diversification, as well as local non-profit boards supporting his tribal community and surrounding areas. Over his nearly 12-year tenure with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he has held key positions as Tribal Treasurer and Finance Director, driving essential financial and strategic initiatives. His work in finance and governance naturally led to his involvement with NAFOA, where he found crucial support and resources that advanced his career and strengthened his ability to serve his Tribe.

“I am excited to give back to the community that has supported my growth,” he expressed. “I look forward to using my skills and experiences to advance the organization’s mission to grow tribal economies, strengthen educational resources, and support tribal sovereignty.”

Blankenship assumes the position of executive director succeeding Susan Masten (Yurok Tribe), who served as Interim Executive Director since June 2023. His appointment comes at a time of unprecedented growth for NAFOA, highlighted by continued record-setting conference attendance and membership exceeding 170 tribes. In recent years, NAFOA has solidified its role as a leading advocate for tribal economic interests, supporting key legislation like the Tribal Tax & Investment Reform Act, and becoming a vital resource for professional development in tribal communities through the NAFOA Institute.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Cory has decided to bring his talents to NAFOA, he has a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our organization,” remarked Chairman Rodney Butler (Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation), president of the NAFOA Board of Directors. “His extensive background in tribal finance and governance, combined with his experience with nonprofits, positions him to effectively lead NAFOA. We are confident in his ability to steer the organization forward and amplify its impact on Indian Country.”

Blankenship holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from North Carolina State University, a Master of Public Affairs from Western Carolina University, and a Master of Jurisprudence in Federal Indian Law from the University of Tulsa College of Law. In 2019, he received the 40 Under 40 award from the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. He and his wife, Jade (Colville Confederated Tribes), reside in Kolanvyi (Big Cove) of the Qualla Boundary with their five sons.