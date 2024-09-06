Cherokee youth promote the importance of understanding, practicing, and advocating for Cherokee culture

Submitted by Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

On Aug. 29-30, the Cherokee Youth Council sponsored a series of workshops for the school system and other tribal organizations, the community, and youth and young adults by Dr. Pearl Yellowman that covered topics such as epigenetics, activating ancestral knowledge, and how your environment impacts brain development.

The workshops were held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Convention Center and were attended by about 70 people representing Cherokee Central Schools, The Sequoyah Fund, EBCI Public Health and Human Services, Cherokee Choices, WIC, EBCI Human Resources, Cherokee Indian Hospital, Community Clubs, Museum of the Cherokee People, Cherokee Boys Club Inc., Cherokee Historical Association, New Kituwah Academy, Junior NAIWA, Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP), Dadiwonisi Cherokee Language Program, Cherokee Youth Council, CCS Student Council, Kituwah Preservation & Education Program (KPEP), EBCI Domestic Violence, and RezHOPE Recovering & Consulting.

The workshops were presented by Dr. Pearl Yellowman, a member of the Navajo Nation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in educational leadership, a second master’s degree in counseling education and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from University of Montana, in the Educational Leadership program focusing on Leadership and Higher Education. Pearl is a mother of three young adults, Mylan, Megan, and Mikayla. Pearl resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her traditional teachings include the Ho’zho’ which translates into the Navajo Beauty Way.

Faith Long-Presley, a CYC alumna and portfolio risk manager at Sequoyah Fund, said of the workshop, “Dr. Pearl Yellowman’s presentation on epigenetics and blood memory was very interesting and influential for my own understanding of genetic inheritance and personal history. Her research highlights the profound impact of ancestral experiences on our DNA. I was pleased to be offered the opportunity to listen to her speak on her work and how it can impact our future generations.”

The Cherokee Youth Council is a program under the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI). RKLI is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club, Inc. and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.