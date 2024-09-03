Flint Gap Fire determined to be caused by lightning   

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park fire officials and fire investigators have determined that the Flint Gap Fire was started by lightning from a recent summer storm. Lightning caused wildfires are relatively rare in the Smokies with most occurring during the month of August.

While the exact date of the lightning strike is unknown, the Flint Gap Fire near Hannah Mountain was reported to the park on Aug. 26 and is currently 17 acres in size. There is low potential for significant growth in the next few days due to current weather conditions (high humidity and lack of strong winds) and shaded terrain.

Resources on the fire include ground crews and a Type 3 helicopter. Crews are monitoring fire activity and working diligently to identify areas where they can safely confine and contain the fire. No structures are threatened.

Parson Branch Road as well as some park trails and backcountry campsites are currently closed due to fire activity.