JV FOOTBALL: Cherokee Braves win double overtime thriller over Rosman

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Sports fans got their money’s worth at the JV football game as Cherokee hosted Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 29. Ray Kinsland Stadium erupted as Cherokee’s Wakinyan Raines ran four yards for the go-ahead and eventual winning touchdown in double overtime to lift the Braves 26-20 over the Tigers.

Following Raines’ score, Siah Teesateskie broke up a Rosman pass on their ensuing possession to secure the win for the Braves.

The game itself was a back-and-forth affair the entire way. Following a recovery of a Rosman fumble by Raines, Cherokee got on the board first as Cain Welch scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. Welch also ran for the two-point conversion, and the Braves led 8-0 at the 4:24 mark of the first quarter.

Several minutes later, Cherokee fumbled the ball which was recovered by Rosman’s Wesley Forbes. But, that was short-lived as two plays later, Cherokee’s Ashton Saylor intercepted a Rosman pass inside the Braves’ 20-yard line.

As time expired in the first quarter, Cherokee’s Jordan Panther took off around the left end on what appeared to be a 76-yard touchdown run. But, it would be called back for a block in the back penalty.

Several possessions later, Rosman would get on the board as Zeke Gainey connected with Cleaman Dodson on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Brayan Ronaldo ran for the two-point conversion to tie it at 8-8 with 4:22 left in the half.

Cherokee turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. On the first play of their next drive, Rosman would fumble the ball which was recovered by Cherokee’s Preston Roach at the Rosman 38-yard line with 1:33 left in the second quarter.

Five plays later, Welch hit Panther on a 13-yard pass with 7.5 seconds left in the half. The two-point play failed, and the Braves took a 14-8 lead into the locker room.

There was no scoring at all in the third quarter. Both teams recovered an opponent’s fumble with Cherokee’s Levi Tramper and Rosman’s Braylon Owen each getting one.

The teams traded possessions to start the fourth. With just over a minute left in regulation, Rosman got on the board again as Gainey connected with Dodson on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, and the game was tied at 14-14.

Rosman did a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff which they recovered at the Cherokee 38-yard line. They had incomplete passes on the first three downs, and Cherokee’s Siah Teesateskie intercepted the ball on fourth down at the Cherokee 13-yard line. The Braves were unable to move the ball and time expired in regulation sending the game to overtime.

Overtime rules dictate that each team gets a possession starting at the opponent’s 10-yard line. If the teams are still tied after this, another overtime occurs and so on.

Rosman went first and Kolton Andrews scored on an 8-yard run on third down. The two-point conversion failed, and the Tigers led 20-14.

Now, it was the Braves’ turn.

After Cherokee lost yardage on first down taking it back to the 12-yard line, Panther ran 11 yards on second down. Raines punched it in on fourth down to tie the game. The two-point conversion failed, and the teams were tied at 20-20 sending it to the second overtime.

This time, Cherokee went first. On third down, Raines ran 4 yards for the score to put the Braves ahead. The two-point conversion failed, and Cherokee led 26-20.

Rosman ran on first down with no gain. Then, they had incomplete passes on second and third down bringing up the game-dependent fourth down. Once again, the Tigers passed the ball and Teesateskie broke up the pass ending the game.

The Braves are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. as they host the Robbinsville JV Black Knights at Ray Kinsland Stadium.