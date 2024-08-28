OBITUARY: Charles Russell Davenport

Charles Russell Davenport, age 38, of Whittier, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at Mission Hospital from heart complications. Charles comes from Stockholm, N.J.

He is preceded by his father, Richard Davenport; brother, Daniel Davenport; niece, Heaven Davenport; and brother-in-law, John Space.

Charles leaves behind his wife, Megan Mackerley; sons, Owen Charles Davenport, Tanner Russell Davenport; daughter, Nia Peyton Davenport; mother, Dawn Vanwhy; brothers, Michael Davenport, William Davenport, Matthew Davenport, Ronald Davenport, and Richard Dekmar; sister, Elizabeth Davenport; in-laws, Fredrick Mackerley and Gail Thompson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and he was also known as a father figure to Abbigail Space.

Charles was known for his kind heart and mechanical work that came from the passion he had from working on classic cars and trucks and being able to fix anything he touched. Charles is also admired for the love he had for his wife and children. He was a hard-working, devoted son, husband, father, brother, and uncle who loved nothing more than the simple life he worked so hard for.

