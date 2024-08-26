SPEAKING OF FAITH: The Proper Response

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, PA, 2022)

Habakkuk is a timeless lesson in Christian maturity; each of us needs reminding. If only we would consider his example in our lives today, what a blessing we would receive.

Don’t you know the story of Habukkuk? Haven’t you heard a sermon about Habukkuk or a Sunday school lesson? Well, then here is a treat for you, and listen well. Habakkuk’s story is that of a model Christian.

Habukkuk was a prophet in a horrible time in Hebrew history. A time when he was the prophet of awful news. The shocking news God instructed him to write was news from God about an irreversible decision that God had made. Israel was about to be destroyed. Not just annihilated and taken over by their enemies, but their people would be slaughtered, their women and children taken as captives, becoming enslaved people for the conquerors. This news, also told by other prophets like Ezekiel, Habukkuk was amid the war and the tribulation.

Tribulation – an unusual word study. What is tribulation? As Christians, we think of The Tribulation – as The Big One—the End. John wrote about the Big One in Revelation. But tribulation in the Bible means much more. Tribulation can be a season of an individual situation of suffering or circumstances.

Habukkuk is three chapters and is broken down into three realities of life in tribulation.

Chapter One. Habakkuk is mourning. His life is nearly unbearable, and he asks the Lord, as we would ask, Why Me? Why don’t you hear me? You have not helped me. I need you, and you are not there for me.

The Lord answers him. Sorry H, but I am destroying you, and I am using the worst enemies I can find to do it to you.

Habakkuk is shocked! He asks what we might ask – Are You, my God? Why will You allow these to hurt us?

Chapter Two. Habakkuk tells God that he is watching and waiting to answer his pleading.

The Lord answers him with yes, write the vision I have given you about what will happen. Wait for my answer. Let the people know I the Lord will punish all the wicked for their sins. Then God tells him how Israel has been living and that justice is coming on those without remorse for their sin. Then God reminds him not to forget – He is in His temple.

Chapter Three. Habakkuk gets it. He realizes and sees the wrath of God amid the tribulation and tells God no matter what, regardless of how bad it gets, Habakkuk will not stop praising and glorifying God.

Comparing what happened in Israel and Judah compares what could happen in our country. Like those in other countries, life in this country could be horrible. Look at what happened to Argentina. Once there was a robust economy and government, the country suffered high inflation, lack of food, poor energy production, transportation, and no relief. The United States is not so rich that it could not fall.

Habakkuk asks for mercy but understands God’s perfect will and sovereignty over all that He created.

There is a lesson to learn here. How many times in our lives do we see the tribulation of our lives and ask God, why me? Are You there? What is the purpose of all this trouble? Have mercy. The story of Habakkuk gives us this example and teaches us the way to work through our tribulations.

Do we take that next step? Do we wait for His answer? Do we recognize His ultimate control in our lives? Do we pour ourselves out to Him and give Him our burdens and ask for His mercy? Do any of us have that much faith? Do you realize that He is God and will answer us, now or later? Are we willing to wait on Him when we are in the crossfire of our lives?

Our example is this: Habakkuk tells God that he will not stop praising and glorifying God regardless of how bad it gets.