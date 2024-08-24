Encouraging language and reading: Chi Shipman bringing more Cherokee language to Library

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Chi Shipman is dedicated to both learning the Cherokee language and sharing it with others. She recently accepted the position as manager of the Qualla Boundary Public Library and hopes to be able to add Cherokee language in inventive ways there.

Shipman, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, received a bachelor of science degree in anthropology with a minor in Cherokee Studies from Western Carolina University. She then participated in and graduated from the CALL (Cherokee Adult Language Learners) program which is now known as the CLMAP (Cherokee Language Mentor Apprentice Program). Following finishing the program as a student, she became the CLMAP coordinator.

As for the position in the Library, Shipman noted, “I saw the opportunity open. We’re always looking to expand jobs for language learners. My original goal in being in the coordinator position was, I was looking at 2-5 years, somewhere in that area. I knew that in five years that I wanted to hand it off to someone else that they could build on what I built upon. Then, try to step into another place to create a space for language and to create a space for programming and to offer that not just to the language learners that were going, but the community as a whole.”

She’s looking forward to branching out her experiences with Cherokee language into the Library. “I’m really wanting to do community language classes – very structured community language classes…I have a passion for history and especially for our history. I think that there’s fun and interesting ways to share that. Getting people not just learning from the books but going out and experiencing our language.”

Exposing more people in the community to language learning is a major goal for Shipman. “It’s not easy, but I feel like it’s growing…we were just trying to get people excited. And, coming to see this last cohort that we took in, the excitement around the program and the excitement around the language. So, not just in our little bubble of the Speakers Building or Kituwah, it’s starting to expand, I feel like, outside of that. And, the community is really starting to want that.

There’s just this need out there and this want from the community that I feel like we’re finally gaining traction.”

Shipman wants people to feel comfortable using the language in the Library. “Me just having more language knowledge and being able to teach the front desk staff, the staff that we have in the library, to just use it with people and make it accessible. I think the more that people hear it out and see it out and actually are able to use it – it’s not just a sign on the street, you can actually use it. I think that just makes it accessible and makes it inviting. I want to get as inviting of an environment, that this is a Cherokee language safe space. You can mess up and it’s ok.”

Right now, the Library has an Indigenous Studies room with lots of Cherokee information, and Shipman wants to expand that idea into an entire Cherokee history and language section in the Library as well as continuing to encourage reading among the younger generation.

“We have a great program for early readers right now called Hinigoliya that’s our reading initiative. So, that kicks off at the beginning of next month for a three month stint. It just started about four months ago, I think, and it’s been a big draw. It’s brought a lot of people into the library and not only enrolled members but people that don’t want to go all the way to Jackson County Library to get books or to spend time reading with their kids. I like the idea of opening it up to the community as a whole, not just us, but really making it a space for people to come and enjoy.”

She said that right now the program is for Pre-K through third grade, but the hope is to expand it through sixth grade. The next Hinigoliya program is starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

Shipman is also looking to create “maker spaces” for instruction in things such as sewing, making cornhusk dolls, weaving, using Cricut, etc. “I feel like libraries are moving not just from books but to places that people can come and learn new skills and learn new activities, learn new hobbies. So, I think libraries are really trying to move in that direction because a lot of people read online now. They have their tablets. I like reading a book but I know everybody is not me.”

The Qualla Boundary Public Library is located in the Ginger Lynn Welch Complex at 810 Acquoni Road in Cherokee, N.C. The phone number is (828) 359-6725.