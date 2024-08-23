OBITUARY: Frank “Bubba” Reed

Frank “Bubba” Reed, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karla “Phyll” Reed; son Nick’; daughter, DeAnne; son-in-law, Eugene “Chung” Hill; grandchildren, Jacob, Danica, Jada, Kaeson; sisters, Marcelina Reed, Caroline Panther, Darlene Reed; and brother, Ronald “Bubby” Reed. He will be missed by many other close family members, friends, and his beloved boxer, Arlo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Nita Reed and nephew, Stevie Ross.

He retired from the Cherokee Indian Hospital where he worked in the maintenance department applying his skills as a carpenter, painter, designer, mason, and electrician. These were skills he used to complete safer baths for the disabled and beautiful home renovations for numerous people.

He was an avid Cherokee Braves, Carolina basketball, Alabama football, and New York Jets fan.

He had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, guitars, and muscle cars, especially Chevy Chevelles and Camaros. He was a fan of Moto Cross and NASCAR racing with favorite drivers being Davy Allison, Joey Logano and Ernie Irving. He enjoyed playing in the Qualla Boundary Senior Games and won a bronze medal in Cornhole with his wife as his partner at the National Senior Games in Pittsburg, Pa. in 2023.

Also, as a music lover, he knew more about the history of classic rock bands than anyone in the family. Everyone enjoyed his quick wit and wonderful cooking especially his ramp butter, and he made from scratch biscuits and gravy.

Services will be Saturday, Aug. 24 at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C. with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 pm. and a celebration of his life at 2 p.m.