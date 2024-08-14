No-shows having “significant impact” on Cherokee Indian Hospital

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Patients not showing up for their appointments within the health system of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is becoming an increasingly larger problem.

“No-shows have a significant impact on the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA). Each missed appointment represents a missed opportunity for another patient to receive care, leading to extended wait times for individuals who need to schedule appointments,” said Casey Cooper, CIHA chief executive officer. “This disrupts the workflow of our healthcare providers and results in inefficient use of resources, as time that could be spent on patient care is lost. In a healthcare system like ours, where resources are meticulously allocated to meet the community’s needs, each no-show contributes to a backlog that affects patient access and quality of care.”

Dr. Richard Bunio, CIHA director of clinical services, said, “At CIHA, the departments most affected by no-shows include Primary Care, Behavioral Health, and Specialty Clinics.”

According to information from CIHA, there were 413 no-shows in Primary Care in July which was 16 more than the previous month. The Radiology Dept. had 71 no-shows in July – 11 more than in June – and Physical Therapy had 194 no-shows in July which was up 53 from June.

Dr. Bunio added, “These areas see a high volume of patients, and even a small percentage of no-shows can lead to a significant number of unused appointment slots. Several factors contribute to no-shows in these departments, including the complexity of scheduling for specialty care and the sensitive nature of behavioral health appointments, which may lead to hesitancy or anxiety in patients.”

He said there are many reasons a patient may be a no-show. “The reasons for no-shows vary, but they often include logistical challenges such as transportation issues, forgetting appointments, or unexpected personal emergencies. While some patients do call to cancel or reschedule, a significant portion do not provide any notice, resulting in a no-show without prior communication. Understanding these reasons helps us tailor our strategies to address the underlying causes.”

Carmeleta Monteith, Beloved Woman of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, serves as chairperson for the CIHA Governing Board. She commented, “It is our hope that by educating patients on the importance of attending scheduled appointments and the impact of no-shows on the community’s healthcare system, they will be empowered to help change the culture to lead to a better outcome for everyone. This is our hospital, our healthcare system, and it is our responsibility to be good stewards of it. Talk to your friends and family and let them know how important it is to keep their appointments and if something comes up and they aren’t able to make it, call ahead so the hospital can fill the appoint with the next person waiting.”

Cooper said CIHA is working on solving the issue. “CIHA is actively implementing strategies to reduce no-shows and improve appointment attendance. These include:

Appointment Reminders: Utilizing automated text and phone reminders to ensure patients are aware of their upcoming appointments.

Flexible Scheduling: Offering more flexible scheduling options, including same-day walk in visits or extended hours in primary care to accommodate patients’ needs and reduce barriers to attendance.”

He added, “We have launched a social media campaign hoping to raise awareness about the extraordinary number of no shows in hopes of getting the public’s help in addressing the problem.”

Cooper said his team will continue to work strategically on the issue. “By focusing on patient engagement and addressing logistical barriers, CIHA aims to reduce our no-show rate to improve access and efficiency in patient care. We are committed to continuously evaluating and refining our approach to ensure that all patients receive the care they need promptly.”