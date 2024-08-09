NPS recruiting trail crew volunteers, campground hosts and Kuwohi (Clingman’s Dome) rovers

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park managers are recruiting volunteers for a variety of positions across the park. Opportunities include helping the trail crew rehabilitate two trails, serving as a campground host, and providing information to visitors at Kuwohi (Clingman’s Dome).

Trails volunteers:

Trails volunteers are needed every Wednesday at Ramsey Cascades Trail and every Thursday at Little Cataloochee Trail, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. now through September 2024.

Trails volunteers will perform a range of trail maintenance work, like installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments, and removing brush. All trails volunteers must be able to hike at least three miles and safely perform strenuous and often difficult manual labor. Volunteers should be comfortable lifting heavy objects and using hand tools like shovels, rakes, axes, and loppers.

The park will supply all safety gear, tools, and equipment needed for the projects. Volunteers will need to wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed footwear and bring a day pack with food, water, rainwear and personal gear for the day. Volunteers must register in advance. Contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe by email (adam_monroe@nps.gov) or phone (828-497-1949) to sign up.

Kuwohi (Clingman’s Dome) rovers:

Clingman’s Dome rovers work closely with the NPS to accomplish the mission of informing and educating the public about Great Smoky Mountains National Park, particularly Clingman’s Dome, also known as Kuwohi. Rovers will provide visitors with accurate information about the natural and cultural history of the park, recreational and educational opportunities, area attractions, and nearby trails. Rovers will be needed four hours per week.

Email Julie Flores ( Julie_flores@nps.gov ) for more information.

Campground hosts:

Campground hosts are needed in campgrounds on the North Carolina side of the park. These opportunities require one to two months of service. A campground host’s primary duty is to assist rangers with operation of the campground and surrounding area in a manner that protects park resources and promotes a safe, enjoyable visitor experience. Campground host volunteers stay in the campground in their own RV or camper. Hosts keep rangers advised on conditions within the campground including vacancy status, problem visitors, illness or injury to visitors, hazardous conditions, weather conditions, wildlife observations, and maintenance and supply needs.

Email Jackie Duhon (jackie_duhon@nps.gov) for more information about how to become a campground host.