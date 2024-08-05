OBITUARY: Edmund (Eddie) Catolster

Edmund (Eddie) Catolster, 59, of the Wolftown Community, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Menoch Catolster and Mary Bell Welch Catolster. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Will and Marty Catolster; and three nephews, Billy Ray Smith, Steven, and Mathew Catolster.

He is survived by his two sisters, Dinah Grant and husband Mark, Nellie Smith and husband Eddie; three nephews, Brant, Raven, Menoch Grant; two nieces, Samantha Smith and husband Jamie, Tabby Smith (Tony); great nephews, T Smith, LD Lequire, Billy Ray Smith Jr., Malaki, and DJ Smith; three great nieces, Becca, Belle, Lily Corona-Smith; three great great nephews, Blaze Smith, Wayne, and Ace Smith; special cousin, Maggie Armachain; and many beloved dogs.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Cherokee United Methodist Church. Rev. Jeff Johnsen and Pastor Robert Griffin will officiate with burial in the Menoch/Catolster Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Brant, Raven, and Menoch, Billy Ray Smith, Randy Catt, Tony Corona, and T Smith.

Honorary Pallbearer will be LD Lequire.