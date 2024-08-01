New Kituwah Academy prepares for 2024-25 school year

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – New Kituwah Academy (NKA), the early childhood to sixth grade Cherokee language immersion school in Cherokee, boasts several new enhancements for the 2024-25 school year. After years of development and work through the COVID-19 pandemic, NKA is excited to implement new learning tools for their students and staff beginning in August, including a Cherokee language library, STEAM lab, outdoor classroom, and more.

The new library, filled with organized, translated materials, is to be named after the late Cherokee fluent speaker Garfield Axe-Long who worked for NKA since its inception. “[Garfield] translated a lot of the materials that are available. The speakers have contributed their language and knowledge to the resources that we are able to use for the kids, and this is just a way to easily access those resources and make them readily available to everybody within the program,” said NKA Elementary Principal Crystal Carpenter.

“The best way that I can describe this room is just your regular library system, but it includes the translated materials that we are able to use in the classrooms. We’re able to track the materials, align it with our curriculum to show where those materials are most age appropriate, and then teachers and staff can come in and find what they need.”

The room will also include a digital component with online resources for teachers to utilize in their classrooms. Carpenter credits NKA Curriculum Developer Hartwell Francis with much of the room, including the digital component. “This is something that Hartwell has worked long and hard on. It’s been a labor of love for him for sure. The staff will have training this week on how to access these materials and then it will be ready to open on the first student day. This is something that’s been probably two years in the making,” she said.

“I just think it’s fascinating that you can come in here and you can search and find a book written by a speaker, read by a speaker, and use it in your classroom to support the future speakers. I think that’s the whole point for me.”

NKA will also be implementing an outdoor classroom for experiential learning, as well as a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) lab in the old Speakers Building.

NKA-Elementary also recently received their Cognia Reaccreditation, an international school accreditation, which the school last earned in 2015.

NKA Early Childhood recently earned a Four-Star Child-Care License from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education. The rigorous process included evaluations of staff education and program standards.

“Earning our four-star rating was a lot of hard work with all the teachers in the classroom, the Family Partnership Lead Teacher Michelle Long, and myself. It’s been years in the making to get ready for this,” said NKA Early Childhood Supervisor Tavish Lambert Brown.

NKA is excited for the upcoming school year and to share new improvements with their staff and students.