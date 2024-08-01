Cherokee Police Commission holds July meeting

By MATTILYNN SNEED

One Feather Intern Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.- The Cherokee Police Commission met at the Health and Human Services building July 26. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown). Commissioners in attendance were Vice Chairman Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Anita Lossiah (At-Large), Frank Dunn (Wayohi, Wolftown), Lisa Taylor (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), and Kym Parker (Elawodi, Yellowhill). Others in attendance included attorney Cody White, Dallas Bennet of the Vice Chief’s office, Kyle Efford, Dylan Bird, and Tanin Esquivel with Natural Resource Enforcment.

The meeting opened with a report from Dylan Bird with Natural Resource Enforcment. NRE issued 114 citations in the last three months, resulting in 118 charges, including 103 fishing or hunting violations, and nine traffic violations. Bird also reported that NRE has received several nuisance bear reports in recent months, and that they have ordered additional traps to help relocate the bears to less populated areas.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it. They’re wild animals and there’s not many food sources out there for them right now,” Bird said. Bearproofing trashcans and ensuring no food is left out to attract them can help keep bears away.

Bird then raised the concern of local residents’ complaints about tourists driving ATVs in restricted back country areas, and the need for better signage marking these areas as restricted. Cody White added that a proposal to amend the code regarding ATVs and ORVs was recently submitted to account for a loophole that allows state plated ATVs and ORVs to bypass Tribal permitting requirements. Under the amended code, drivers must obtain a Tribal permit to drive these vehicles on the Boundary. The hope is that the amended ordinance will simplify NRE’s ability to enforce Tribal law regarding these vehicles. The amendment will be presented to Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Aug 5.

The commission moved on to discussing the Cherokee Indian Police Department Monthly Report. Requests for a copy of the report was not met by press time. White commented that he was concerned about the rising trend of active probationers.

“373 people on active probation is a tremendous amount,” White said.

Crowe said this number raises concerns over whether there are enough probation officers. The Probation Office is hiring another officer, but the ratio would still be about 100 probationers per officer, White said. The numbers of those requiring supervision by probation officers extends beyond those sentenced to probation and includes those in the pre-trial release program, the domestic violence monitoring program, alcohol monitors, and home confinement monitors. White went on to say it would be beneficial to make representatives of agencies such as Tribal Employment Rights Office available to probationers at their check ins to aid in their rehabilitation process. “That way, we’re not just monitoring them, We’re also trying to facilitate them in getting jobs, getting housing, or whatever they need, because that’s what hopefully will keep them from going back,” White said.

Chairman Crowe said he would like to schedule a meeting with representatives from the relevant departments to connect them with the probation office to plan.

White then informed the board that Bureau of Indian Affairs would be coming to tour the jail in the next week for the annual audit in compliance with the PL 93-638, Self-Governance Compacts. These contracts provide grants to tribal law enforcement and corrections facilities. Tribal officials will discuss amendments to the terms of the two contracts that EBCI had with BIA. White said he plans to ask them about the criteria for funding a trade skills training program to inmates, in addition to the GED program currently offered.

Discussion moved on to cannabis enforcement, and White told the commissioners that there seems to be a common misunderstanding about the laws around growing marijuana at home. Though legal home growing was introduced to Dinilawigi, it did not pass. Growing marijuana at home is not legal. Community members are not being charged for growing marijuana plants, but they will be confiscated in compliance with current tribal law. The date for the dispensary opening to non-enrolled members has not been determined. A prerequisite to the dispensary’s opening to the public is the development of a memo from the Tribal Court finalizing a fee schedule for marijuana related tickets. Most of the tickets will be $0-$250 for minor infractions such as public use.

White updated the board on the status of memorandum of understanding agreements between the tribe and surrounding county law enforcement that would allow for more collaboration when responding to emergencies on the Boundary and in surrounding areas.

The board then went into a closed session. Disclosed matters discussed in closed session included radio updates and human trafficking signage legislation. This legislation would require signage provided by the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission that contains National Human Trafficking Resource hotline information to be displayed at locations such as businesses declared a public nuisance, hospitals and other medical facilities, transit stops, Cherokee High School, and all ABC permitted locations. Failure to comply with the ordinance would result in $50 per day fine. All collected fines would be allocated to fund victims’ rights initiatives. Hillary Norville said this ordinance is still in the process of being drafted and will go before Dinilawigi if the Police Commission votes to approve it.

The next meeting is set for Aug 8.