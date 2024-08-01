Big Cove to celebrate Historic Mask Making with event

The Big Cove Community Club will host a reception for “Behind the Mask: Cherokee Mask Makers and Their Legacy”, an exhibition celebrating early 20th century mask makers from Big Cove. The exhibition will be held Aug. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Big Cove Community Center at 8765 Big Cove Rd. in Cherokee, N.C.

The exhibition began with the idea to acknowledge the cultural impact of Will West Long and his contemporaries. A significant historical figure, Long dedicated his life to preserving and sharing his love and respect for Cherokee culture and craft. Others featured in the exhibition besides Long include his friend Deliski Climbing Bear, Long’s brother Lawyer Calhoun, and Long’s son Allen Long. The showcase consists of informational panels featuring photographs of Big Cove mask makers and their masks. The exhibition’s aim was to plant a seed in the minds of younger and older individuals alike in order to appreciate the history of Cherokee artifacts and culture and continue to let them grow into the future.

The exhibition originally opened in March 2023 with a run through June. On display at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center, the location was chosen because it serves as both a school resource and a community center. The center housed the exhibition, two school learning opportunities, and a cultural event. Josh Adams, wood carving teacher at Cherokee Central Schools, taught after school classes on traditional wood mask making techniques in the style of Will West Long. Lori Reed, Arts and Crafts teacher at Cherokee Central Schools, brought her class to view mixed media artist Laura Walkingstick create clay masks. The two-day cultural event—Days of Culture—brought local artisans of various crafts together to showcase traditional methods and techniques used in Cherokee craft making.

Info: Venita Wolfe (505) 313-9635