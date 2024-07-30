OBITUARY: Rose Marie McCullough

Rose Marie McCullough, 69, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., after a period of declining health.

Mrs. McCullough was a native of Cherokee, N.C., and had previously lived in Chicago, Il., before returning to her home in Cherokee. She was the daughter of the late McKenley and Susie Wachacha Reed. Mrs. McCullough had a worked as an executive secretary with Harrah’s Casino and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She was also involved in coaching girls’ youth leagues and basketball in Cherokee and participated in the Cherokee Senior Games. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCullough was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.

Rose is survived by her husband, Charlie Robert McCullough, who resides at their home. Her three daughters also survive her: Jackie Rattler of Cherokee, N.C., Ashley Rodriguez and Michelle Holland, both of Murphy, N.C., and her sister Carolyn Chekelelee of Robinsville, N.C. Thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.

Long House Funeral Home, 407 Wolftown Rd Cherokee, NC 28719, (828) 497-1408. is assisting the family with arrangements.