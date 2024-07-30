New Kituwah Academy-Elementary earns Cognia Reaccreditation 

CHEROKEE, N.C. – New Kituwah Academy-Elementary announced today that it has earned Cognia® Reaccreditation. Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes schools that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that New Kituwah Academy-Elementary is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

“School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides New Kituwah Academy- Elementary a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” shared Kylie Shuler. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and chief executive officer of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. New Kituwah Academy-Elementary is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org

Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in 90 countries, our 40,000 institutions serve and support nearly 17 million students and 800 thousand educators every day. Cognia serves as trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Find out more at cognia . org .

New Kituwah Academy provides a nurturing learning environment where students, staff, families and the community work in partnership to rekindle our language and to instill pride in being “Kituwah First”. New Kituwah Academy first received AdvancED (now Cognia) Accreditation in January of 2015.

As the cultural and Cherokee language campus for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, New Kituwah Academy Language Program will teach and guide our youth to completely embrace our near extinct Cherokee language and the traditional ways of our ancestors, which will instill a deeper sense of pride and renewed sense of determination to be successful. Our students will have the knowledge to translate traditional skills and Cherokee lifeways that have helped the tribe persevere through many periods of hardships over the centuries. These skills will foster stronger individuals, a stronger sense of community, and an embracement of modern ways, without giving up tribal sovereignty or tradition.

The preservation of our heritage language and traditions, strengthens the seven distinct Cherokee communities. Through the relationships, education and mentoring between our elders and teachers our students will exemplify the purest form of leadership. They will be “Kituwah First” leaders who are invested in the community and model enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, guiding the tribe into the future.

New Kituwah Academy would like to thank EBCI tribal administration, Educational administration, speakers, NKA staff, students and families for their support and hard work in earning this esteemed honor. We would also like to thank your many community partners for their support and resources that so enrich the experiences of the students and families that we serve.