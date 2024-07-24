COMMENTARY: Longer attention spans and life in the gray area

By ROBERT JUMPER

Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Clyde, N.C.

When we write, whether in factual articles or opinion-filled commentary, we realize that we live in a world that includes generations that have short attention spans. We know that a substantial portion of our readership may only ingest the first sentence of any written piece, and we have documented cases of readers who have read the headline only. In those cases, they will publicly comment on content that they never read. They make assumptions about the content from the headline and comment based on what the headline leads them to think the rest of the piece is really about.

And when people assume, well, you know how the old saying goes. Our assumptions are going to be in favor of whatever predetermined position we have chosen. Even in the face of facts, we will try to rationalize our tightly held worldviews.

The Holy Bible, whether you are a person of faith or not, is widely regarded as a source of history, philosophy, and fine literature. It has much to say about a generation, its beliefs, and communication. In this book, the writer Paul expresses the following, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance with their own desires and will turn their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3)

The Pew Research Center is considered a reputable source of statistical data. They are a nonpartisan enterprise that informs the public about issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. They said, “In a recent Pew Research Center survey, half of 18 to 29-year-olds in the United States say they have some or a lot of trust in the information they get from social media sites, just under the 56 percent who say the same about information from national news organizations, but somewhat below the 62 percent who say so about information from local news organizations.”

I know an individual who is well-connected to the Indian News Network. This is a network of friends and family who share stories in and around the tribe. This person takes pride in being well-connected in the community, not only in being well-versed in the current happenings around the Qualla Boundary but also in making value assessments as to what those happenings mean. Like many who partake in a gossip mill, this person will, in the telling of a story, “fill in the blanks” concerning an incident if that knowledge is missing using their assessments of the situation, concluding the absence of facts.

“Your trust in news shared over social media may depend more on the person who shared the news rather than the news itself.” Mike Snider, writer for USA Today, shared the results of a study conducted by Media Insight Project, a collaboration of the American Press Institute and the Associated Press. “Each participant in the study was sent a simulated Facebook feed about health news, shared by one of eight public figures, all known to share health news: for example, the U.S. Surgeon General. Half of the study participants got the post from a sharer they said they trusted, and the other got it from a sharer they didn’t trust. Half of the participants got a version of the post attributed to the Associated Press, while the other half got a fictional source, the DailyNewsReview.com. Those who got the news from a person they trusted were more likely to say the story was well-reported, correct, and contained diverse points of view.”

A majority of the participants were more likely to think an article was accurate when provided by someone they trusted, even when the article was attributed to a fictional news source and less than half believed the facts were right from AP if the information was provided from someone that was less trusted.

According to the Media Insight Project, “The sharer tends to have a greater influence on attitudes than the news organization that reported the article in the first place. The reporting source still matters, just not as much as the article.”

We seem to be basing our belief on emotion rather than the facts we see and the information that is verified. We permit gray areas in our thinking because they make it easier for us to justify our position, our “truth” in any given situation. And the less we know, the easier it is for that gray area to exist. Very little is black or white and almost everything is subject to interpretation.

Thus, the short attention span. We know what makes us feel good and if what is written or spoken doesn’t “tickle our ears” in the first paragraph, then, either consciously or subconsciously, we either tune out or move on to the next subject.

I believe that this whole idea of gray area may be what is confounding our society, from the nation of the U.S. to the nation of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. In the gray, where knowledge is lacking, people assume the worst about people who are, ultimately, very much like themselves. In the gray, people don’t talk to each other about their differences and learn to accept that both black and white have their positives and negatives. We just make assumptions about each other, breeding animosity and hate when we do not know each other and what we believe.

Unfortunately, the media has played a significant role in expanding the gray. What used to be trusted news sources are now pontificating just like common gossipers in a community. Even the most trusted of modern news organizations, local news outlets, allow their reporters (journalists) to intermingle what is supposed to be factual documentation of happenings with their personal viewpoints and conclusions on issues. Don’t get me wrong, commentary has a place and role in modern journalism. That place is not in articles presented as factual and it certainly is not in turning journalist commentary into subject matter experts and making them part of the story. Allowing reporters to slant articles to suit their societal beliefs or those of their outlet’s owners is contrary to the ethics of our craft and detrimental to our community, both on and off the Qualla Boundary.

One of the most prominent initial arguments against the proposed tribal constitution in 2023 was that it took away the gray areas, clearly outlining the representative government, including the rights of the members of the Eastern Band, both individual and communal. The vagueness of the Charter allows for greater flexibility and more control for the government, particularly dealing with legal issues. Certainly, we as a people want our leadership to have every possible advantage when dealing with outside interests and threats. That protection need not come at the cost of the civil rights of the people. That is why is very important that we pay attention to and engage with the Constitutional Convention efforts.

As we have noted, social media is now a prominent and quick way for people to discuss and receive information. Most service-oriented tribal programs have a social media presence. Not all programs share their information with the One Feather. We have even been told by some program leadership that since the tribal code gave the option to not provide information, they simply chose not to. Even critical public safety information, like missing person posts, have not been shared with the media simply because, in the division leadership’s own words, they are not required to. We’ll find and communicate as much information as possible. We are very much like every other tribal member when we submit information requests. You too have a right to make those requests. I urge you to engage and get involved. I can recall a time when many of our members would not miss a session of Dinilawigi (Tribal Council). The work sessions were well attended by concerned members armed with research. There would be peaceful protests on the Dinilawigi (Council) House lawn. And there was no end to social commentary and dialog with the government. Now, if any of that is happening, it is happening behind closed doors.

We absolutely must pay attention to make sound judgments. I am hopeful that if you are still reading at this point, you are one of those who understands that need. In 2024, federal, state, and municipal elections will be taking place that will impact the way we live. In 2025, midterm tribal elections will occur, an election that is even more impactful to tribal members on the Boundary. Despite the popular old saying, ignorance is not bliss.