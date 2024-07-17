VisitCherokeeNC.com Wins Prestigious Gold dotComm Award

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has announced that VisitCherokeeNC.com has been awarded the Gold dotComm Award in the website redesign category. Presented by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the dotComm Awards recognize excellence in web creativity and digital communication worldwide.

The previous VisitCherokee website, outdated and cumbersome, has been revitalized into a modern, user-friendly platform that showcases Cherokee’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant community life. The revamped site, developed in partnership with Americaneagle.com, boasts enhanced functionality, intuitive navigation, and visually appealing design elements that reflect the essence of Cherokee. The Cherokee Preservation Foundation provided essential funding, facilitating the majority of the project’s costs.

“We recognized the need for a digital transformation to better serve our community business owners and visitors,” said Sean Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. “The old website was outdated and lacked appropriate accessibility of our growing tourism industry. The new VisitCherokeeNC.com not only meets but exceeds modern digital standards, offering a seamless informational and vibrant experience for anyone exploring Cherokee and its attractions.”

Key features of the redesigned site include interactive maps, comprehensive event listings, and rich multimedia content that highlight Cherokee’s unique cultural offerings and natural beauty. Visitors can easily navigate through tourism resources, plan their trips, and learn about the history and traditions of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“We are excited about the possibilities that the new VisitCherokeeNC.com opens up for the community, local businesses and tourists,” added Ross. “It represents our commitment to showcasing Cherokee’s cultural richness while providing a user-friendly platform that aligns with today’s digital expectations.”

The dotComm Awards are a testament to the creativity and expertise of web and digital professionals, recognizing their contributions to branding, customer engagement, and overall marketing success. Winning a Gold dotComm Award positions VisitCherokeeNC.com among the industry’s top performers, setting a standard for digital excellence.

For more information and to explore VisitCherokeeNC.com, visit http://www.VisitCherokeeNC.com