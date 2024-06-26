OBITUARY: Lucille Radford Washington

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Lucille Radford Washington, who lived a full and beautiful life for 104 years. She peacefully left our world on June 25, 2024, in her home in Mooresville, N.C., surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on July 16, 1919, in Pungo, N.C., Lucille, a dedicated homemaker, was a cherished member of the Triplett Church in Mooresville. She was the daughter of the late John Knox Radford and Ruth Brawley Radford. Lucille was a loving wife to her late husband, George Ernest Washington, and a caring mother to her children.

She was a pillar of strength, known for her kind heart and unwavering devotion to her family and friends who knew her as “MOM”. Lucille’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Fred “Beau” (Beth) Washington, Sylvia R. Lambert, and Nelda S. (Michael) Thompson; as well as her grandchildren, Scott Rhodes and Kathy Hughes; great grandchildren, Montanna and Jaxon Rhodes, Sarah Hughes and Cameron Waggoner; numerous nieces, nephews and a cousin, Betty Neel. Lucille is also survived by special friends, Sarah Bowens, Rudy Mendez and Idalina and Mike Siebert and their children, Connor, and Alex.

In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew “Andy” Michael Thompson; granddaughter, Jennifer Mott; son-in-law, David Lambert and siblings, Ed Radford, Albert Radford, Marion Harwell, Virginia Maldonado, Johnsie Matthews and Sarah Berg.

A celebration of Lucille’s life will take place on Saturday, June 29 at Triplett Church in Mooresville. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Jim King, will commence at 2 p.m. Following the service, Lucille will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. The family will be receiving guests one hour before the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

In this time of grief, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the entire Washington family. For those wishing to send their condolences, please visit www.cavin-cook.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Andy Thompson Scholarship Fund, c/o Triplett Church, 838 Mazeppa Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville is extending their support to the Washington family during this difficult time. Let us join together to honor and remember the extraordinary life of Lucille Radford Washington.