COMMENTARY: Tsalagi Minute signs would provide education around town

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

Aniwodihi (Painttown)

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Several years ago, the One Feather started a weekly informational graphic we call the Tsalagi Minute. I think it would be neat to see Tsalagi Minute signs made, featuring some of these graphics, that could be placed around the Qualla Boundary – most specifically in and around downtown Cherokee and the cultural district.

The idea behind this feature is to provide factoids about Cherokee history, lifeways, and modern life in an easy-to-digest graphic. Overall, the Tsalagi Minute has been a successful feature. With anything, some are more popular than others, but all get a nice response.

Having these signs around town would provide education to the tourists and tribal members alike.

The North Carolina Historical Marker Program was started in 1935 and has overseen the placing of over 1,600 signs in the state. Now, they would have nothing to do with this proposal whatsoever, but I do like the sentiment and reasoning for their program.

According to information from the N.C. Division of Historical Resources, “For young people, the markers may spark a curiosity that leads to further study of and appreciation for the historical development of the region. For visitors, the signs may be their only exposure to the history of the Tar Heel State. For residents, the presence of a state marker in their community can be a source of pride, a signal that an event of historical significance took place close to home.”

Having the Tsalagi Minute signs around town in Cherokee would serve all of the purposes described above. These wouldn’t serve to tell the history of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians – that mission is held by the Museum of the Cherokee People. These signs would serve to keep people engaged as they walk through downtown or the cultural district.

Tsalagi Minute graphics run the gamut of topics from a basketball record-breaking shot to Cherokee places and foods and everything in between. Having them as signs would help paint a more expansive view of the Tribe and its citizens due to the varied topics covered – ones that might not fit well into other areas of educational and cultural offerings.

Ok, now, let’s talk about cost for the project…no idea. That would have to be addressed for sure, but I feel pretty confident that grant funding could be obtained for an educational project such as this.

As always, this is just an idea.