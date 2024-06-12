COMMENTARY: June signals the beginning of summer

By CLINT KENDALL

Angel Medical Center

School is out and it’s a time when parents wonder how to keep their kids’ active minds and hands busy with good, brain-stimulating activities, and their hands off those tech devices, especially since we now know that overuse impacts both their physical and mental health. Addiction to our gadgets (kids and adults alike) has been linked to reduced amounts of physical exercise and time outside, as well as anxiety, depression, and loneliness. The key may be to figure out how to use our devices in moderation when we’re at home.

This isn’t just the reality at home, though. Anyone who visits Angel Medical Center (AMC) — or any hospital or doctor’s office for that matter —learns quickly that patient records, medication information, and bills are all digitized on the Mission Patient Portal. When I think about the next generation though, they’re going to need to know how to use this technology if they’re to survive and thrive in the workplace of the future.

With the advances around telemedicine, who would have ever thought that we would have the opportunity to see a doctor on a screen, and that providers would be able to do and see pretty much everything that they could if they were sitting at your bedside?

If you’re curious about the activity at the former Angel facility, you might be interested to know that a movie company has been filming there during the last month. Angel and HCA Healthcare want what is best to help the community grow and continue to be a great place to live and visit for families. That’s why we have been waiting to secure the best opportunity for the land where the former Angel sits. We have been working closely with the Town of Franklin and Macon County to ensure that we are listening to the needs of the community as we move forward as a collaborative team. I know great things will happen on that parcel, and it will continue to serve the community in a manner that would have made the Angel brothers, our town, and our county say, “Well done!”

Angel continues to seek out new opportunities to provide care to our community. We have a new hand surgeon coming to Franklin to provide care locally to save community members from traveling. Dr. Robert Lane came to Franklin because of our community’s needs and the capability of Angel’s operating rooms, staff, and overall facility. This is huge for the community as he is a well-trained, board-certified trauma hand surgeon who is making complex hand surgery more accessible to us.

The Angel team also continues to look for chances in our community to serve outside the walls of the hospital. The Angel team’s gifts are limitless, and opportunities exist that help them tap into their passions and deepen their sense of purpose. One team that has taken this to heart is the Rehabilitation Services team, Wound, and Cardiopulmonary Rehab team, who noted a need for patient support groups and awareness education. They started with a stroke support group and because of the positive response from the staff and patients, we’re expanding to ostomy and caregiver support groups. Our team is also starting an Alzheimer’s awareness, healthcare preparation event, and support group. We are hoping to complement the work of the Rotary Clubs and Edward Jones offices that has supported the Alzheimer’s cause prior to our starting AMC’s group. Remember to press that “Like” or “Follow” button on our Facebook page to learn about these events.

Lastly, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to a special group of caregivers who are like the linemen of nursing care, and don’t always get the credit they deserve. Our Patient Care Techs (PCTs or CNAs) and Patient Safety Attendants (sitters) work hard to ensure our patients receive excellent care. Thank you for all you do.

Kendall, FACHE, MBA, MSN, BSN, RN, is chief executive officer/chief nursing officer of Angel Medical Center.