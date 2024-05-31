OBITUARY: Rickie Allen “Bud” Armachain

Rickie Allen “Bud” Armachain, age 60, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. He is the son of the late Nellie Screamer Armachain.

He is survived by one son, Isaiah Armachain; four daughters, Alexa Armachain (Jay Teesateskie), Katherine Armachain, Katie Bird, and Regina Bird; six grandchildren, Taythone Larch, Ava Bird, Nyla Bird, Zaiden Armachain, Jessa Teesateskie, and Jayden Teesateskie; special nieces, Roberta Bird and Kristan Blackfox; and special nephew, Steven Bird.

In addition to his mother, Rickie is also preceded by one son, Buddy Allen Armachain; one daughter, Stephanie Armachain; seven brothers, Bill, Lacy, John, Robert, Tom, and Martin Armachain and Jerry Taylor; four sisters, Katherine Taylor, Annie Ruth Tramper, Rachel George, and Minda Armachain; and special nieces, Linda Armachain and Cassandra Blackfox.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 31 at Rock Springs Church, beginning at 5 p.m. Rickie will remain at the church until the hour of service on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. Burial will be the Armachain Cemetery, pallbearers will be among the family.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.