OBITUARY: Aaron D. Long

Aaron D. Long, of Cherokee, North Carolina, got his wings and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 41 years old.

He was born on July 6, 1982, in Cherokee, N.C. Aaron was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and such an inspirational friend, and he absolutely cherished his heritage.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Winnie Watty, and numerous aunts, uncles, and life-long friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bes, of the home; his younger siblings, Randall Driver, sister, Kelly Long, and mother, Angela Long of Live Oak, Fla.; and his four children, daughters Joselyn Long and Bella Miller, twin sons Stanlee and Israel Miller-Long; as well as numerous nieces and nephews relatives from Oklahoma to North Carolina, all of whom Aaron greatly cherished and loved.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee N.C., followed by a reception for the family and friends at Big Cove Community Recreation Center in Big Cove.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.