Cherokee High School instructor faces 7 charges in Cherokee Tribal Court

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Travis Climbingbear, 44, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and public safety course instructor at Cherokee High School (CHS), was arrested on Monday, May 13 by Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD). He was charged with eight charges, one of which has since been dismissed. He now faces seven charges:

24CR9499 – Offensive touching

24CR9501 – Offensive touching

24CR9502 – Offensive touching

24CR9503 – Contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors

24CR9504 – Contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors

24CR9505 – Contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors

24CR9506 – Contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors

Eight charges were filed against Climbingbear on May 13. They were dismissed by Judge Monty Beck, and then refiled again on May 16. 24CR9500 – Offensive Touching was dismissed. Climbingbear was arraigned on 7 charges by Judge Beck in Cherokee Tribal Court. Climbingbear plead not guilty.

Climbingbear was released on May 17 under a $2,000 unsecured bond and probation stipulations including no contact with the alleged minor victims or any witnesses, he may not possess or use a firearm or weapon, and he may not possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances.

The charges stem from accusations made surrounding Climbingbear’s public safety course at Cherokee High School, which included yoga instruction. According to court transcripts, Climbingbear has been suspended without pay from Cherokee High School.

The next court date will be July 10 at 9 a.m.