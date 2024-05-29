Former Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner appears in court for fraud charges

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Wednesday, May 29, George Mitchell Littlejohn, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and former Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) board commissioner, appeared in Cherokee Tribal Court before Judge Monty Beck on six felony charges and five misdemeanor charges:

24CR9150 – Misusing Tribal money or property

24CR9151 – Fraudulent use of a credit, debit or bank card

24CR9152 – Misusing Tribal money or property

24CR9153 – Fraudulent use of a credit, debit or bank card

24CR9154 – Misusing Tribal money or property

24CR9155 – Fraudulent use of a credit, debit or bank card

24CR9156 – Misusing Tribal money or property

24CR9157 – Forgery

24CR9158 – Fraudulent use of a credit, debit or bank card

24CR9159 – Misusing Tribal money or property

24CR9160 – Fraudulent use of a credit, debit or bank card

Littlejohn was arrested on Feb. 16 by Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD). CIPD Police Chief Carla Neadeau shared the following statement, “Arrests such as these show the seriousness of taking advantage of appointed positions. When someone takes advantage of a Tribal entity, it is the same as taking advantage of the entire tribal community. Principal Chief Michell Hicks has been very passionate about protecting tribal resources and officers of the Cherokee Indian Police Department will do all that they can within the law to do the same.”

Littlejohn appeared in court for his arraignment on May 29 without an attorney. His attorney of record is Carolyn West. Littlejohn is requesting Robert Saunooke as his attorney, who is currently unlicensed to practice law in Cherokee Tribal Court. Judge Beck moved the court date to July 10, requiring that a licensed attorney be present on the July date. With licensed counsel present, Littlejohn will be arraigned on July 10 for the eleven charges.