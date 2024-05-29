“Celebrating Cosby” community programs returning to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service invites the public to attend “Celebrating Cosby: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” community programs every Friday from June 21–July 19 at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater. The programs honor the rich cultural and natural history of the Cosby area through storytelling, dance, music, and history talks.

“The Great Smoky Mountains are rich with culture. This program series at Cosby provides a deep dive into the lives and stories of the people who have called this place home,” said Chief of Resource Education Stephanie Kyriazis. “Come experience these programs led by local folks sharing their Smokies experiences through words, music, and dance.”

Programs feature musicians, dancers, storytellers, moonshiners, service members, former employees, and descendants of families who once lived in the park. Visitors are invited to step back in time during these summer programs to experience the stories, music, and mountain ways of people living in the Cosby area both then and now.

“This is one of my very favorite events,” said Cocke County Partnership Tourism Director Linda Lewanski. “We love the park and our folks in Cosby have such a rich heritage to share. Thanks so much to Katie Corrigan and all the volunteers for letting us be a small part of telling their stories!”

All programs will be held at the Cosby Campground Amphitheater unless otherwise specified. In the case of rain, “Celebrating Cosby” programs will move to the covered picnic pavilion adjacent to Cosby Campground. Programs will be held rain or shine. Visitors are welcome to find seating in the amphitheater or bring their own chairs or blankets.

For more information, please contact Park Ranger Katie Corrigan (865) 436-1263 or email katherine_corrigan@nps.gov.