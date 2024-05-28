THE GOOD STUFF: Tribal member appointed to Air Force Academy

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Reis Howell, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is aiming high for his future. The Tumwater High School (Wash.) senior has received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He will graduate from high school on June 6 and then will report to the Academy, located near Colorado Springs, Colo., later that month.

Upon hearing the news, he noted, “I took a big sigh of relief. On top of the excitement of being appointed, it felt as if a big weight had been lifted. It had been a long and taxing year and a half of the application process. Finding out that I had made the cut made it all worth it.”

Reis’ parents, Liz and Greg Howell, said they were excited and proud of him when they heard the news of his appointment. “The USAFA application and nomination process was extensive, and it was gratifying to see that his hard work and dedication paid off with an appointment to USAFA. Since middle school, Reis has had dreams and a goal of attending USAFA. An appointment is a huge accomplishment since only a small percentage of impressive, well-qualified applicants are chosen.”

While at Tumwater High School, Reis earned the All-Academic Award for the Evergreen Conference nine times, and he earned nine varsity letters in basketball, cross country, and track and field. In addition, he was named All-Evergreen Conference three times for cross country and four times for track and field.

He was named to the Honor Society and participated in his local Parish Youth Group from sixth grade to sophomore year and held a leadership position in the group his junior and senior years.

“I grew up in Colorado, so when I started searching for colleges, I started there. I’ve for a while now intended on serving in some form, and my uncle is an Academy graduate, so I turned my attention there and it all fell perfectly together, I had the opportunity to go home for college and to fulfill a dream of service.”

Reis wants to be an Air Force pilot and is ready to begin his studies and training. “I’ve really enjoyed taking Calculus this past year, so I plan on studying aeronautical engineering or some other STEM-related course.”

He is grateful for the new journey. “I’d like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. I’d also like to thank my parents and school community as they have been an integral part in helping me along the way.”