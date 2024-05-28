Memorial Day Fish Tournament draws 529 anglers to Cherokee

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 2024 Memorial Day Fish Tournament, hosted by the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Natural Resources Dept., was held in Cherokee, N.C. on May 25-26. There were a total of 529 registered anglers with 237 tagged fish released. Sixty-nine (69) anglers redeemed a total of 99 tags.

The breakdown of the redeemed tags is as follows: $25 white – 86, $50 red – 9, $100 orange – 2, $500 green – 1, and $1,000 blue – 1.

“The EBCI Natural Resources Department proudly thanks everyone for coming out this weekend and joining us for our annual Memorial Day fish tournament,” said EBCI Natural Resources officials. “We especially thank all those who help in the coordination and execution of these events every year. We were extremely lucky to have the assistance of Natural Resources staff and interns on-site during the tag turn in times to greet and help assist anglers in the process.”

Their statement continued, “For those returning anglers who travel back year after year (and then bring your children and grandchildren, making it a tradition), welcome back. We are always happy to reconnect with our friends. For those new to our area and fishing tournaments, welcome. We hope to see you again in the near future. Congratulations to all the tournament anglers who redeemed tags over the course of this two-day tournament; we certainly could not do this without your participation. The excitement of our winners as they turn in tags for cash prizes always put a smile on our faces and brightens our day.”

Stephen Cain, of Clarksville, Tenn., was the big winner by landing the blue-tagged fish worth $1,000. Jacob White, of Newport, Tenn., landed a green-tagged fish worth $500.