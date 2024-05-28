Cherokee Preservation Foundation cosponsors 16th annual Day of Caring

CHEROKEE, NC – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, and the Offices of the Principal Chief and Vice Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) came together to sponsor the 16th annual Day of Caring on Thursday, May 16. This daylong event reflects the spirit of Ga-Du-Gi, a traditional life way of helping the community practiced by the Cherokee people for centuries.

Some 200 volunteers, EBCI members and others in the community, came together to assist 9 families and individuals nominated by their respective community clubs. Volunteers helped paint, repair, clean up landscapes and plant flowers.

That evening, nine “Quiet Heroes” and one “Good Neighbor” who have served their communities unselfishly were honored at a special dinner at the Wolftown Gym.

“I love our community. This day is what Ga-Du-Gi is all about, helping fellow neighbors,” said Deb Owle, Program Operations manager, Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Special thanks go out to Lowe’s in Sylva, Cherokee Home Center, the Cherokee Fire Department, VOC of Cherokee, Steve Youngdeer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 143, EBCI Tribal Facilities, The Cherokee Boys Club and Qualla Housing for providing assistance to ensure the success of the day.

The 2024 Cherokee Day of Caring Committee, who plans this event, includes the following individuals: Deb Owle, Justin French, Gary Driver, Cindy Squirrel, Dinah Grant, Rob Welch, Michael Wilnoty, and Teresa Catolster.

Day of Caring Projects included:

Wolftown – Thelma Bark

Big Y – Paul and Ruby Lossiah

Painttown – Skipper and Rose Sneed

Yellowhill – Nancy M. Owle

Big Cove – Joseph Redcloud

Towstring – Judy Lambert

Birdtown – Butch and Louise Goings

Snowbird – Alfred Welch Sr.

Cherokee County – Joyce McColley

Overflow Projects: Food Pantry’s Big Cove and Snowbird

The Quiet Heroes & Good Neighbor Awards went to:

Quiet Heroes:

Towstring – Marilyn Lambert

Big Cove – Lavita “Muffin” Hill

Yellowhill – Roy Teesatuskie

Painttown – Abe Queen – Posthumously

Big Y- Charla Crowe

Wolftown – Kathy “Rock” Burgess

Birdtown – Dave Stamper

Snowbird – Encie Bird

Cherokee County – Roy Palmer

Good Neighbor

Hartwell Francis (The Good Neighbor is a non-EBCI tribal member who gives of themselves unselfishly to benefit the entire tribe.)