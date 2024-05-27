Courage and sacrifice: Cherokee holds Memorial Day ceremony

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The red, white, and blue of small flags of the United States of America decorated the graves at the Yellowhill Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the morning of Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day. The Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 hosted an observance to honor and remember those brave men and women who paid the ultimate price in their service with the U.S. Armed Forces.

Lew Harding, Post 143 commander, gave opening remarks stating, “We need to pause at least each year for a few minutes and silently reflect on the men and women from all the wars of this country who have given so much, the ultimate sacrifice. Many times, the freedoms that we have are taken for granted, and when we begin to look at situations where they could be extracted, we recognize the importance of what these men and women have done.”

“We wish to thank each and every one of you for the consideration and the compassion in your heart. It causes you to be here. There are some of you I know who have relatives and loved ones who are among those that we honor today. We particularly extend our prayerful consideration to you and hope that the strength that you need to sustain the rest of our lives here on this earth will honor those who gave so much.”

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Perry Shell, a U.S. Army veteran, was the keynote speaker for Monday’s event. “I’m honored to speak to you on this special day. Thank you for coming this morning to honor our fallen heroes.”

He thanked the people in attendance and noted, “We can only control ourselves, our actions, our decisions, and how we interact with others. We can’t control anyone else. I hope that we conduct our individual lives in a manner that does justice to the ideals and beliefs that our service members gave their lives for. We owe it to them. We can never match their sacrifice, but we can live our lives in a manner that shows that their lives were not given in vain.

“I am happy and gratified to see you all here today. But, you are the exception. You choose to be here instead of doing the things that millions of Americans are doing today. Sadly, and regrettably, many people see this day as a day off, BBQ day, race day, or whatever they do with their leisure time. In a recent survey, only 43 percent of Americans surveyed knew the true meaning of Memorial Day, and I’m sure that our fallen young men and women service members appreciate that we have the freedom to make decisions about what we do on this day, but I think they would also appreciate a thought of their supreme sacrifice that allows them to do what they do.”

Rep. Shell ended his speech by saying, “Today, we meet to honor the courage and sacrifice of those in uniform that gave the ultimate price, their lives, so that we can live our lives in freedom and peace. And, I hope we do a better job of reminding those around us what this day really means. Freedom is not free.”

Following his speech, Rep. Shell and his wife, Phyllis Shell, U.S. Army veteran, performed the Ringing of the Bell of Honor and Remembrance ceremony in which they honored all of the members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) who were killed in action in wars during the 20th century.

The list includes:

World War I: Steve Youngdeer (U.S. Army), Joe Kalonaheskie (U.S. Army)

World War II: Boyd Catt (U.S. Army), Jacob Cornsilk (U.S. Army), Adam West Driver (U.S. Marine Corps), James R. Lambert (U.S. Army), Samuel William Otter (U.S. Navy), Blaine Queen (U.S. Army), Mark Rattler (U.S. Marine Corps), Isaac Ross (U.S. Army), Joshua Shell (U.S. Army), Sheridan Smith (U.S. Marine Corps), Vernon George Sneed (U.S. Army), William Taylor (U.S. Navy), Enos Thompson (U.S. Army), Jeremiah Toineeta (U.S. Army), Robert Austin Wahneeta (U.S. Marine Corps), Clarence Albert Murphy (U.S. Army)

Korea: Charles Arch (U.S. Marine Corps), Charles George (U.S. Army, Medal of Honor recipient)

Vietnam: John Burgess (U.S. Army), John Edward Oocumma (U.S. Army)

The Post 143 Color Guard posted the colors and rendered a salute to their fallen comrades, and Phyllis Shell and Kristi Wheatley both sang patriotic songs during the event. Post 143 Chaplain Charlie McCollough gave the invocation and benediction.