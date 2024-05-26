“Appreciate the journey”: Cherokee High School Class of 2024 graduates 92

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee High School (CHS) held their Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on the evening of Friday, May 24 in Ray Kinsland Stadium. CHS had a graduating class of 92 students. PHOTO ALBUM

The ceremony began with an invocation by CHS Cherokee Language Director Laura Pinnix delivered in Cherokee and English.

CHS Principal Dr. Debora Foerst gave welcoming remarks. Dr. Foerst emphasized the class motto, “We graduated. Don’t look so surprised.” Principal Foerst noted that although the motto is comedic, it is also a simple yet impactful message that highlights the resilience of Cherokee people, quoting Isaiah 40:31, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

CHS Class President Kyleigh Sherman gave the Class of 2024 Presidential Address. Sherman recalled class trips to Western Carolina University (WCU) and Kuwohi as stand-out memories. She also gave shoutouts to her favorite classmates, teachers, and faculty, highlighting CHS Assistant Principal Craig Barker and Principal Foerst as the “A1 top tier principals in the world.”

Salutatorian Dalaina Mills gave a heartfelt salutatorian speech, speaking to the bittersweet experience of graduating. “We have focused on this moment for so long, but after this evening, it’ll become a memory. If I could offer one piece of advice, it is this: appreciate the journey and live in the moment. I know I’ve caught myself saying ‘I can’t wait.’ As a kid, I always said, ‘I can’t wait to grow up.’ Then it was, ‘I can’t wait to graduate.’ We always get caught up in anticipating what’s next, but let’s not forget the here and now,” Mills said.

“As salutatorian, I’m honored to represent the hard work and achievements of our class, but this is just the beginning. We are just starting. We are the collective effort of everyone who believes in us today as we celebrate our academic achievements. Let us remember to appreciate those who helped us along the way.”

Valedictorian Roxi Bark gave an empowering valedictorian speech, reflecting on the distinctiveness of being a Cherokee Brave. “Throughout my time at Cherokee, I have always heard Barker refer to the school as the greatest high school on Earth, and I couldn’t agree more,” Bark said. “The amount of genuine love and support that resides within the school is astronomical. The faculty within the school system truly wants to see its students thrive and pursue their dreams. This school has given me unforgettable experiences and opportunities that I may not have had elsewhere.”

Bark also noted that cultural significance of graduating from Cherokee High School. “I want to take a second to reflect on the fight that it was to establish the school that stands before us today. Not only is it the most beautiful campus in western North Carolina, it represents the fighting spirit and resilience that is within us as the Anikituwah, the Principal People.”

Loretta Bolden presented the Cherokee Chapter of the North American Indian Women’s Association (NAIWA) awards to Dalaina Mills and Roxi Bark, “I know that life has tested you every day, but no matter how hard it has been, you still managed to put one foot in front of the other and finish this goal of graduating high school with the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian.”

Sam Lambert, from the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143, presented the American Legion awards to Levi Winter and Dalaina Mills, “We ordinarily honor one student every year. This year, we felt as though there were two students who we want to honor. We’ll be giving these fine young folks a medallion that shows what our post is about, what veterans are about.”

Senior Army Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Instructor William Carter and Army JROTC Instructor Jason Tremko presented JROTC Battalion Commander Kamryn Tremko with a ceremonial saber, “The ceremonial saber designates a job well done for her to carry forward in service,” said Carter.

Shannon Swimmer, director of the Western Carolina University (WCU) Cherokee Center, presented the Dr. Jerry Wolfe Gadugi awards to George Saunooke and Carys Holiday, “This award is given to honor two selfless leaders of the graduating class at Cherokee High School. Graduates who receive this award must be hardworking, community-oriented individuals who exemplify the character and concept of Gadugi through integrity and service.”

Cherokee language instructors Laura Pinnix and Richard Bottchenbaugh presented the Tsalagi Ahiyasgi awards to Janna Girty, Alitama Perkins, and Roxi Bark, “In order to receive this award, students must complete the four courses offered in Cherokee language and history, and they must excel in them,” Pinnix said. “We hope that our students who receive these awards will come back and help us in the preservation of our Cherokee culture, language, and history.”

Abre Hornbuckle presented the inaugural Cynthia Saunooke Scholarship to Roxi Bark, “It is a profound honor to stand before you today on this momentous occasion as we present the first annual Cynthia Saunooke Mental Health Scholarship. This scholarship will establish an honor and remembrance of Cynthia Saunooke whose kindness, love, and smile profoundly impacted the students here at Cherokee High School,” Hornbuckle said. “The first recipient of this scholarship not only excelled academically but has also shown a deep dedication to mental health and awareness. Her aspiration to pursue a degree in mental health is a testament to her empathy and desire to create a supportive and understanding environment for her peers and community.”

Asst. Principal Barker recognized military members in the audience in honor of Memorial Day, including decorated World War II Army Veteran and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) elder Reuben Taylor. “I want to ask everyone to remember what this weekend is all about. It is Memorial Day weekend. Let’s recognize these men and women. We also have a true American hero with us tonight. Mr. Reuben Taylor, thank you, sir. We love you. We appreciate you. God bless you.”

The benediction was delivered by Chris Wilmoth.

Dr. Foerst led the pronouncement of graduates, followed by an explosion of confetti against the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains and a sea of gorgeous beadwork and eagle feathers.

The class officers included President Kyleigh Sherman, Vice President Carys Holiday, Treasurer Dalaina Mills, Secretary Aizen Bell, and Historian Shelby Solis.

The junior marshals included Paytyn Barker, Gideon Freeman, Tyruss Thompson, Marilyn Swayney, Kyla Moore, Lillian Blythe-Ramos, Nevayah Panther, Amila Lossie, Addyson Welch, Kiri Hill, Alexis Davis, and Cameron Jackson.

The class sponsors included Mindy Ledford, Donna Brooks, Curtis Cagle, Robbi Pounds, Amanda Dunn, Joshua Adams, and Cathy Sutton.

The class color was violet, the class flower was hydrangeas, and the class song and recessional was the “Good Old Days” by Macklemore featuring Kesha.

Asst. Principal Barker, CHS Assistant Principal Brianna Bynum, Principal Foerst, and Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Superintendent Consuela Girty presented diplomas to the following graduates:

Christian Miguel Alfaro

Creedon Nikijah Jerai Arch

Adrian Armachain

Maribel Armachain

Jamaya Lucia Balderas

Roxi Celeste Bark

Aizen Neil Bell

Dillon Nicholas Bigwitch

Emily Shalyn Blankenship

Kayd-Lynn Abilene Bradley

Ericka Jai Brady

Jaylynn Amia Brady

Letsi Michelle Burgos Delgado

Hayden Allen Coats

Nicholas David Cole

Jayle Rae Creson

Boie Ember Crowe

Gabriel Magnus Kane Crowe

Jenna Grace Cruz

Preston Jeffrey Davis

Jimya Joyace Driver

Michael Dallen Driver

Taliyah Shaelyn Eaglestar

Breydan Mitchell Ensley

Jennifer Escobar-Mancilla

Estrellita Esther Garcia

Leondes Elidore Garcia

Janna Amelie Girty

Julia Eunice Sequoyah Gonzalez

Mato Wakiyan Grant

Elias Kameron Lee Griffin

Ayriona Irene Hendrix

Danica Kree Hill

Carys Syvai Holiday

DJ Lanessa Hornbuckle

Kaella Evonne Hornbuckle

Destyni Taylor Johnson

Brendan Andre Lambert

Kaiden A. Kristine Lambert

Collin Ray Ledford

Madison Grace Ledford

J’ron Isaiah Lineberry

Nathaniel Jamison Littlejohn

Aliah Brooke Locust

Alexzaya Ezekiel Lossie

Javian Robert David Martin

Ezequiel Jaimes Martinez

Laura Lucia Martinez

Carl Lamont McCoy

Carl Ray McCoy

Ezra Kaden McGaha

Dalaina Frances Mills

Niyahi Nohami Mora

Evan Kimberly Nations

Sara Beth Cecilee O’Kelley

Victoria Kathleen Palmer

Marla Janea Panther

Alitama Emma Perkins

Dayvian Wa Le Lv Pheasant

Samuel Esiah Postoak

Treyton Zain Queen

Makenzie Morgan Rattler

LittleHawk Reed

Brianna Leigh Reynolds

Jon Edmond Robison

Drayke Arapaho Russell

Mason Munoz Salazar

Dyami Ayita Saunooke

George Osley Saunooke

Cole James Schultz

Kyleigh Madison Sherman

Daulton Ray Sneed

Shelby Mae Solis

Evonne Celestte Stamper

Emily Grace Swayney

Kyria Neal Swayney

Olivia Faith Swayney

Dante Kaine Taylor

Dreyvon Isaiah Taylor

Gabriel Michael Terrell

Tahlaya Nyree Thompson

Luke Nathaniel Thompson Climbingbear

Kamryn Brooke Tremko

Awee Walkingstick

Hermione Loshi Ward

Coco Brennan Wells

Ann Mackenzie Winstead Toineeta

Levi Zion Winter

Ileyeni Waya Wolfe

Bayley Mckenna Wright

Ostani Cole Youngdeer

Sateva Raelynn Youngdeer