“Appreciate the journey”: Cherokee High School Class of 2024 graduates 92

By BROOKLYN BROWN
One Feather Reporter
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee High School (CHS) held their Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2024 on the evening of Friday, May 24 in Ray Kinsland Stadium. CHS had a graduating class of 92 students. PHOTO ALBUM
The ceremony began with an invocation by CHS Cherokee Language Director Laura Pinnix delivered in Cherokee and English.
CHS Principal Dr. Debora Foerst gave welcoming remarks. Dr. Foerst emphasized the class motto, “We graduated. Don’t look so surprised.” Principal Foerst noted that although the motto is comedic, it is also a simple yet impactful message that highlights the resilience of Cherokee people, quoting Isaiah 40:31, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
CHS Class President Kyleigh Sherman gave the Class of 2024 Presidential Address. Sherman recalled class trips to Western Carolina University (WCU) and Kuwohi as stand-out memories. She also gave shoutouts to her favorite classmates, teachers, and faculty, highlighting CHS Assistant Principal Craig Barker and Principal Foerst as the “A1 top tier principals in the world.”
Salutatorian Dalaina Mills gave a heartfelt salutatorian speech, speaking to the bittersweet experience of graduating. “We have focused on this moment for so long, but after this evening, it’ll become a memory. If I could offer one piece of advice, it is this: appreciate the journey and live in the moment. I know I’ve caught myself saying ‘I can’t wait.’ As a kid, I always said, ‘I can’t wait to grow up.’ Then it was, ‘I can’t wait to graduate.’ We always get caught up in anticipating what’s next, but let’s not forget the here and now,” Mills said.
“As salutatorian, I’m honored to represent the hard work and achievements of our class, but this is just the beginning. We are just starting. We are the collective effort of everyone who believes in us today as we celebrate our academic achievements. Let us remember to appreciate those who helped us along the way.”
Valedictorian Roxi Bark gave an empowering valedictorian speech, reflecting on the distinctiveness of being a Cherokee Brave. “Throughout my time at Cherokee, I have always heard Barker refer to the school as the greatest high school on Earth, and I couldn’t agree more,” Bark said. “The amount of genuine love and support that resides within the school is astronomical. The faculty within the school system truly wants to see its students thrive and pursue their dreams. This school has given me unforgettable experiences and opportunities that I may not have had elsewhere.”
Bark also noted that cultural significance of graduating from Cherokee High School. “I want to take a second to reflect on the fight that it was to establish the school that stands before us today. Not only is it the most beautiful campus in western North Carolina, it represents the fighting spirit and resilience that is within us as the Anikituwah, the Principal People.”
Loretta Bolden presented the Cherokee Chapter of the North American Indian Women’s Association (NAIWA) awards to Dalaina Mills and Roxi Bark, “I know that life has tested you every day, but no matter how hard it has been, you still managed to put one foot in front of the other and finish this goal of graduating high school with the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian.”
Sam Lambert, from the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143, presented the American Legion awards to Levi Winter and Dalaina Mills, “We ordinarily honor one student every year. This year, we felt as though there were two students who we want to honor. We’ll be giving these fine young folks a medallion that shows what our post is about, what veterans are about.”
Senior Army Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Instructor William Carter and Army JROTC Instructor Jason Tremko presented JROTC Battalion Commander Kamryn Tremko with a ceremonial saber, “The ceremonial saber designates a job well done for her to carry forward in service,” said Carter.
Shannon Swimmer, director of the Western Carolina University (WCU) Cherokee Center, presented the Dr. Jerry Wolfe Gadugi awards to George Saunooke and Carys Holiday, “This award is given to honor two selfless leaders of the graduating class at Cherokee High School. Graduates who receive this award must be hardworking, community-oriented individuals who exemplify the character and concept of Gadugi through integrity and service.”
Cherokee language instructors Laura Pinnix and Richard Bottchenbaugh presented the Tsalagi Ahiyasgi awards to Janna Girty, Alitama Perkins, and Roxi Bark, “In order to receive this award, students must complete the four courses offered in Cherokee language and history, and they must excel in them,” Pinnix said. “We hope that our students who receive these awards will come back and help us in the preservation of our Cherokee culture, language, and history.”
Abre Hornbuckle presented the inaugural Cynthia Saunooke Scholarship to Roxi Bark, “It is a profound honor to stand before you today on this momentous occasion as we present the first annual Cynthia Saunooke Mental Health Scholarship. This scholarship will establish an honor and remembrance of Cynthia Saunooke whose kindness, love, and smile profoundly impacted the students here at Cherokee High School,” Hornbuckle said. “The first recipient of this scholarship not only excelled academically but has also shown a deep dedication to mental health and awareness. Her aspiration to pursue a degree in mental health is a testament to her empathy and desire to create a supportive and understanding environment for her peers and community.”
Asst. Principal Barker recognized military members in the audience in honor of Memorial Day, including decorated World War II Army Veteran and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) elder Reuben Taylor. “I want to ask everyone to remember what this weekend is all about. It is Memorial Day weekend. Let’s recognize these men and women. We also have a true American hero with us tonight. Mr. Reuben Taylor, thank you, sir. We love you. We appreciate you. God bless you.”
The benediction was delivered by Chris Wilmoth.
Dr. Foerst led the pronouncement of graduates, followed by an explosion of confetti against the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains and a sea of gorgeous beadwork and eagle feathers.
The class officers included President Kyleigh Sherman, Vice President Carys Holiday, Treasurer Dalaina Mills, Secretary Aizen Bell, and Historian Shelby Solis.
The junior marshals included Paytyn Barker, Gideon Freeman, Tyruss Thompson, Marilyn Swayney, Kyla Moore, Lillian Blythe-Ramos, Nevayah Panther, Amila Lossie, Addyson Welch, Kiri Hill, Alexis Davis, and Cameron Jackson.
The class sponsors included Mindy Ledford, Donna Brooks, Curtis Cagle, Robbi Pounds, Amanda Dunn, Joshua Adams, and Cathy Sutton.
The class color was violet, the class flower was hydrangeas, and the class song and recessional was the “Good Old Days” by Macklemore featuring Kesha.
Asst. Principal Barker, CHS Assistant Principal Brianna Bynum, Principal Foerst, and Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Superintendent Consuela Girty presented diplomas to the following graduates:
Christian Miguel Alfaro
Creedon Nikijah Jerai Arch
Adrian Armachain
Maribel Armachain
Jamaya Lucia Balderas
Roxi Celeste Bark
Aizen Neil Bell
Dillon Nicholas Bigwitch
Emily Shalyn Blankenship
Kayd-Lynn Abilene Bradley
Ericka Jai Brady
Jaylynn Amia Brady
Letsi Michelle Burgos Delgado
Hayden Allen Coats
Nicholas David Cole
Jayle Rae Creson
Boie Ember Crowe
Gabriel Magnus Kane Crowe
Jenna Grace Cruz
Preston Jeffrey Davis
Jimya Joyace Driver
Michael Dallen Driver
Taliyah Shaelyn Eaglestar
Breydan Mitchell Ensley
Jennifer Escobar-Mancilla
Estrellita Esther Garcia
Leondes Elidore Garcia
Janna Amelie Girty
Julia Eunice Sequoyah Gonzalez
Mato Wakiyan Grant
Elias Kameron Lee Griffin
Ayriona Irene Hendrix
Danica Kree Hill
Carys Syvai Holiday
DJ Lanessa Hornbuckle
Kaella Evonne Hornbuckle
Destyni Taylor Johnson
Brendan Andre Lambert
Kaiden A. Kristine Lambert
Collin Ray Ledford
Madison Grace Ledford
J’ron Isaiah Lineberry
Nathaniel Jamison Littlejohn
Aliah Brooke Locust
Alexzaya Ezekiel Lossie
Javian Robert David Martin
Ezequiel Jaimes Martinez
Laura Lucia Martinez
Carl Lamont McCoy
Carl Ray McCoy
Ezra Kaden McGaha
Dalaina Frances Mills
Niyahi Nohami Mora
Evan Kimberly Nations
Sara Beth Cecilee O’Kelley
Victoria Kathleen Palmer
Marla Janea Panther
Alitama Emma Perkins
Dayvian Wa Le Lv Pheasant
Samuel Esiah Postoak
Treyton Zain Queen
Makenzie Morgan Rattler
LittleHawk Reed
Brianna Leigh Reynolds
Jon Edmond Robison
Drayke Arapaho Russell
Mason Munoz Salazar
Dyami Ayita Saunooke
George Osley Saunooke
Cole James Schultz
Kyleigh Madison Sherman
Daulton Ray Sneed
Shelby Mae Solis
Evonne Celestte Stamper
Emily Grace Swayney
Kyria Neal Swayney
Olivia Faith Swayney
Dante Kaine Taylor
Dreyvon Isaiah Taylor
Gabriel Michael Terrell
Tahlaya Nyree Thompson
Luke Nathaniel Thompson Climbingbear
Kamryn Brooke Tremko
Awee Walkingstick
Hermione Loshi Ward
Coco Brennan Wells
Ann Mackenzie Winstead Toineeta
Levi Zion Winter
Ileyeni Waya Wolfe
Bayley Mckenna Wright
Ostani Cole Youngdeer
Sateva Raelynn Youngdeer