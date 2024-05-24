CHS presents Specialty Athletic Awards

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee High School Athletics presented its specialty awards during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the afternoon of Thursday, May 23.

The Bertha Saunooke Memorial Female Athlete of the Year was presented to co-winners Joscelyn Stamper and Dvdaya Swimmer who are both multi-sport athletes and members of the 2023-24 Cherokee Lady Braves varsity basketball team who won the 1A state title. The James “Hogeye” Taylor Memorial Male Athlete of the Year was presented to Aizen Bell who was a standout in cross country and track and field.

Shawn Crowe, who served as emcee for the event, told the crowd, “We think of it, sometimes, just as sports, but in organized sports they learn being on time, determination, accountability. Those things in life will carry you much further than throwing a football or throwing a baseball. Those are the things that you learn in organized sports.”

The following awards were presented during the event:

Vernon Hornbuckle Christian Male Athlete – Reginald Hyatt, presented by Keyonna Hornbuckle

Vernon Hornbuckle Christian Female Athlete – Emilee Brady, presented by Keyonna Hornbuckle

Pat Hornbuckle Memorial Outstanding Volunteer, Student – Evie Nations, presented by Keyonna Hornbuckle

Pat Hornbuckle Memorial Outstanding Volunteer, Community Member – Ike Long and Bo Crowe, presented by Keyonna Hornbuckle

Barbara Sequoyah Most Determined Female Athlete – Letsi Burgos and Coco Wells, presented by Natalie Grant and Lavita Hill

Ray Owle Memorial Most Determined Male Athlete – Samuel Hernandez, presented by Chase Sneed

Noah Powell Memorial Leadership Award, Male – Levi Winter, presented by Greg Owle

Noah Powell Memorial Leadership Award, Female – Creedon Arch, presented by Greg Owle

Chief John A Crowe Memorial Most Dedicated Award, Female – Paytyn Barker, presented by Bo Crowe and Dick Crowe

Chief John A Crowe Memorial Most Dedicated Award, Male – Jack Teesateskie, presented by Bo Crowe and Dick Crowe

Noland Crowe Memorial, Mr. Brave – Mato Grant, presented by Kema Crowe

Miranda Long Stamper Honorarium, Ms. Brave – Loshi Ward, presented by Miranda Long Stamper

Tye Mintz Honorarium, Male Braveheart Award – Luke Smith (not present), presented by Tye Mintz

Peaches Squirrel Honorarium, Female Braveheart Award – Kyla Moore, presented by Paige Stamper

Ray Kinsland Memorial Sportsmanship Award, Male – Ogana Swimmer, presented by Dr. Debora Foerst

Ray Kinsland Memorial Sportsmanship Award, Female – Jenna Cruz, presented by Dr. Debora Foerst

CCS Booster Club Male Spirit of the Braves Award – Jonathan Saylor, presented by Craig Barker

CCS Booster Club Female Spirit of the Braves Award – Aaliyah Reed, presented by Craig Barker

Mary Lambert Memorial Hustle Award, Male – Luke Thompson Climbingbear, presented by Chase Sneed

Mary Lambert Memorial Hustle Award, Female – Alexis Davis and Awee Walkingstick, presented by Chase Sneed

James “Hogeye” Taylor Memorial Male Athlete of the Year – Aizen Bell, presented by Driver Blythe

Bertha Saunooke Memorial Female Athlete of the Year – Joscelyn Stamper and Dvdaya Swimmer, presented by Donna Ball

Sam Taylor Memorial Exemplary Assistant Coach Award – Langston Wood, presented by Paige Stamper

Kent Briggs Honorarium Exemplary Coach Award – Ann Gardner, presented by Chase Sneed

Charlie Stamper Memorial Academic Athlete, Female – Paytyn Barker, presented by Dr. Debora Foerst

Charlie Stamper Memorial Academic Athlete, Male – Johnny Long, presented by Dr. Debora Foerst