Planning Board discusses project updates and ordinance changes

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The planning board of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) met on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 22. The meeting included a series of project updates from EBCI Project Management, and discussions on ordinance changes presented by EBCI Finance Director Brandi Claxton.

Claxton noted several draft ordinance changes to the planning board ordinance in Cherokee Code. Membership was adjusted to increase from one business owner who is an enrolled member of the EBCI to two business owners who are enrolled members of the EBCI, and from one EBCI elder to two EBCI elders.

A copy of the most recent draft of the proposed planning board ordinance was requested by the One Feather but it was not available for this report.

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Tom Wahnetah motioned to add a staff member from the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) to the planning board. The addition of a staff member from TERO was approved unanimously, making board membership increase to 16 members.

Claxton said the draft ordinance also reads that the board should meet “not less than once a month,” and that any resolution submitted to Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) that requests funding of a capital project in an amount of $50,000 or more shall be referred by Tribal Council to the planning board for preliminary review. The ordinance change does add a stipulation that “for good cause,” Tribal Council may vote to approve without sending the capital project to planning board.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks requested that the ordinance specifically define “capital project.” Claxton also noted that the draft ordinance requires that the EBCI Office of Budget and Finance produce a fiscal note indicating how the capital project will impact the budget. The ordinance change also requires monthly and quarterly collaborative reports from the EBCI Office of Budget and Finance, EBCI Project Management, and other EBCI tribal programs.

EBCI Project Management Manager Rebecca Bowe provided the following project updates:

Cherokee Post Office Repairs/Expansion

Planning – Complete

Design Development/Construction Documents – Complete

Bid Project – July 2024

Construction Begins – August/September 2024

Construction Complete – April 2025

Riverview Greenspace

Planning – Complete

Design Development/Construction Documents – Complete August 2024

Bid Project – September 2024

Construction Begins – November 2024

Construction Complete – Summer 2025

Soco Falls Trailhead

Planning – Complete

Construction Begins – Summer 2024

Cherokee Indian Police Department Evidence Building

Planning – Complete

Design Development/Construction Documents – Complete August 2024

Bid Project – October/November 2024

Construction Begins – January 2025

Construction Complete – January 2026

Kituwah Field

Railroad Lease – Under review with legal

Timber Structure – Reviewing and collecting pricing information

Ceremonial Grounds

Interim Improvements Grading on site to improve areas that pond water Install a walking path and benches Plant native trees

Planning – Complete

Design Development/Construction Documents – November 2024

Bid Project – January 2025

Construction Begin – February 2025

Construction Complete – October 2025

Mingo Falls Trailhead

Planning – Complete

Design Development/Construction Documents – August 2024

Bid Project – September 2024

Construction Begins – October/November 2024

Construction Complete – October 2025

Old High School Site

Fairground: Design Development/Construction Documents – August 2024 Bid Project – September 2024 Construction Begins – October/November 2024 Construction Complete – September 2025

Multi-use Areas: Planning – Begin June 2024



Elementary School site

Planning – Begin June 2024

Other Projects