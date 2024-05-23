OBITUARY: Charlene Joletta Crowe

Charlene Joletta Crowe, 71, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday May 22, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Donna and husband Greg Morgan of Bryson City, and Nathanial “Nat” (Stephanie) Crowe of Andrews; five grandchildren, Teria (Andrell) Bowser, Keanu Crowe, Tim (Lindsay) Crow, Jesse Crowe, and Kallup (Alene) Crowe; three great grandchildren, Timothy Crow II, Jimmy Crow, and Kaspian Crowe; her siblings,

Mary Crowe, Chuck Crowe, Robert (Cindy) Crowe, Danny Crowe, Moses Walkingstick, Owen Walkingstick; special sister-in-law, Elizabeth Crowe; her go-to girls, Peggy Hill and Kelly Thomas-Hill; special niece, Sunale Crowe; and many more nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles “Scar” and Lou Crowe; sister, Geneva Walkingstick; brother-in-law, Bo Montelongo; and nephew, Gola Crowe.

She was a house parent at Cherokee Children’s Home and a Foster grandparent and fostered many children. She received the Frell Owle Award along with her parents, Scar and Lou Crowe.

Pallbearers will be Tony Walkingstick, Hawk Walkingstick, Hwineko Walkingstick, Dakota Whitecotton, TJ Allison, Will Walkingstick, Simon Montelongo, and Adaneti Durham,

Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert and Danny Crowe.

Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Pastors Greg Morgan and Scott Chekelelee will officiate with burial at West Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday at the Church.