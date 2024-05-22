EBCI and PayIt launch new fish licensing system

PayIt has been selected by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to deliver a new digital fish licensing system for Cherokee, N.C. Fish Cherokee, launched on March 20, 2024, uses PayIt’s Outdoors platform to deliver a more modern, convenient user experience and enhanced functionality for EBCI license management.

“The upgraded Fish Cherokee prioritizes convenience and ease-of-use for anglers, allowing them to register a sportsman number and purchase fishing permits from anywhere,” said Paula Price, Natural Resources program coordinator at EBCI. “We are confident the new system will make it easier to access a tribal fishing permit that will allow anglers of all ages to fish within our beautiful freestone waters on the Qualla Boundary.”

Anglers will be able to easily purchase fishing permits through the online system or in-person through retailers using PayIt Outdoors point of service (POS) equipment. Along with more convenience and an improved user experience, Fish Cherokee also provides EBCI staff with a robust admin platform that will make it easier to administer the tribe’s fishing opportunities.

EBCI initially selected Sovereign Sportsman Solutions (acquired by PayIt in 2023) to launch its first online licensing system in 2010. The newly launched PayIt Outdoors system replaces the original Fish Cherokee system, building on a decade-long relationship and further improving the experience for anglers and EBCI staff alike.

“We’re very happy to continue working with the EBCI team and to deliver our next-generation licensing platform and forthcoming mobile application so they can extend an even better experience to their customers,” said Chris Willard, General Manager, Outdoors for PayIt. “Over the years, we’ve seen first-hand how they prioritize the conservation of their natural resources, and we’re proud to be a continued partner as they work towards their mission.”

The updated Fish Cherokee platform is now available online, and a mobile application will be rolled out later in the year.

EBCI Enterprise Waters & Fishing Permit Sales Timeline

1964: Public Enterprise Fishing Waters Established on Qualla Boundary (Cherokee, N.C.) and handwritten paper fishing permits were issued by the Tribe’s Fish & Game Department.

2010: Tribe entered into a 10-year contract with Sovereign Sportsman (S3) for a transitional electronic fishing permit system to put into place.

2016: Tribe went totally electronic with the issuing of fish permits. Paper permits were now a thing of the past.

2019: Tribe began reviewing the soon to expire contract terms and developed a new electronic fishing permit system RFP. The intent was to bring the current system into the 21st century and make purchasing tribal permits easier for anglers and to provide the tribe with an automated electronic system that would ease the burden of hand processing monthly reports and financial bank drafts.

Tribe received RFP responses and selected Sovereign Sportsman as the new contractor for a new electronic fishing permit system.

Tribe was hit with a cyber-attack and financial operations were delayed.

COVID 19 hit the States, closing a lot of businesses and halting travel.

2020: The Tribe closed its borders due to COVID 19 from early 2020 and reopened on May 20, 2020. Anglers flocked to the Boundary seeking outdoor and fishing activities. During this time, the 2010 contract expired and the tribe and S3went agreed to a month-by-month working agreement for the fish permit program and continued until a new contract was entered into between the Tribe and Sovereign Sportsman.

2020-22: Delays from the cyberattack, COVID-19, and financial issues due to both, put a pause on entering a new fishing permit contract. In the meantime, contract terms and tribal needs were under discussion by both parties, in addition to financial means of supporting a new system.

2022: The Tribe and Sovereign Sportsman entered into a 10-year contract for a new electronic system for the sale of tribal fishing permits and talks began on what to incorporate into the new system.

2023: Sovereign Sportsman was purchased by PayIt, Consulting.

2023-24: The creation of a new fishing permit system, built from the ground up, was designed and developed specifically for the EBCI. Sovereign Sportsman/PayIt worked closely with the Natural Resources Program Coordinator in the development of this new creation considering the needs and wants of the Tribe, local vendors, Natural Resource Enforcement Officers, anglers, and the Tribal Trout Hatchery Staff.

April 20, 2024: Go Live Date for the new permit system.