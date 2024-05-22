Chief’s Report for May (ᎠᏂᏍᎬᏗ)

By UGVWIYUHI (PRINCIPAL CHIEF) MICHELL HICKS

During the first half of May, I had the honor to accept the Source Water Protection award on behalf of the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians). I sincerely thank Juanita Wilson for her tireless dedication to this project. I also wish to express special thanks to the workers and volunteers whose efforts made the Long Man River cleanup successful. Recognizing the detrimental effects of pollution and preserving our waterways is paramount for our tribe. Through the Honoring Long Man project, we have made significant strides, removing over 1,083 lbs of trash from the Qualla Boundary communities and 600 lbs from Snowbird, totaling 1,683 lbs collected overall.

We saw great strides in the EBCI Member Portal, with many enrolled members looking to sign up. The Tribal Member Portal is designed for EBCI enrolled members to have secure, convenient, and personalized channels to interact with the EBCI government and Tribal programs. It will also offer our Tribal members financial updates regarding the tribe and provide Tribal officials ideas and deeper insight into the needs of our people. This portal will continue to grow and expand over time.

On May 2, we marked a momentous step forward as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, in a resolution passed by the Tribal Council, enthusiastically committed to joining forces with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, to build a new inter-tribal organization comprised of the four founding Sovereign nations of USET (United South and Eastern Tribes).

Resolution No. 202 signals the initiation of a historic partnership aimed at advancing tribal sovereignty, fostering economic development, and preserving sacred lands. While we intend to remain an integral part of the USET, we are thrilled to take this monumental step towards building a stronger, more resilient partnership with Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. As descendants of the founding four, we will, together, pave the way for a future defined by unity and prosperity for all Indigenous people.

I attended a fishing trip organized by Cherokee Middle School’s Exceptional Student Services program at the KOA Campground. It was a great experience to fish alongside these wonderful young individuals. Thank you to Cherokee Middle School for setting up this event, the NRE, EBCI Hatchery, and all the volunteers who dedicated their time to this trip. We appreciate all the hard work that went into ensuring our young folks had a great time.

On May 5 and every day, we came together as a community to walk and honor the lives of those who have been taken from us too soon. Each missing or murdered Indigenous person is more than just a statistic; they are someone’s loved one, a vital member of their community, and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled. It is our responsibility to ensure that their stories are heard, their lives are honored, and justice is served.

On May 6, I also had the privilege of speaking at the National Tribal Forum on Air Quality, which underscored our tribe’s commitment to environmental stewardship. This year’s theme, “Environmental Action in Native Communities,” reflects the EBCI’s dedication to preserving our land, protecting our resources, and enhancing the well-being of our community. Through collaborative events like the fishing trip organized by Cherokee Middle School and discussions at national forums on environmental quality, these efforts not only educate and engage our youth but also reinforce our dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

On May 7, we were honored to announce that Indigenous actress Alaqua Cox will be joining us in Cherokee as the guest speaker for this year’s 2024 Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala! Alaqua serves as a tremendous example for all Indigenous children, and we are so excited to welcome the first Indigenous actress to break barriers in Hollywood to the Qualla Boundary.

On May 8, we reintroduced The Chiefs Awards, combining the offices of the Chief and Vice Chief, to represent our collaborative effort to recognize and honor the accomplishments of students at pivotal stages of their educational journey—specifically 5th, 8th, and 12th grade graduates. This award is designed to focus on the leadership qualities and academic successes of EBCI enrolled students from schools in the surrounding area, emphasizing the importance of their educational milestones. The coordination between the Chief and Vice Chief’s offices for this event highlights our united front in supporting youth and education within the community.

On this same day, we proclaimed May as Older Americans Month, commemorating this month with the 20th Annual Elders walk on May 10. This walk symbolizes our journey together, a journey of learning, respect, and acknowledgment. Our elders are not merely older members of our community; they are our teachers, our historians, and our guides. They hold the wisdom of generations, the traditions of our ancestors, and the stories that have shaped who we are as a people. As we walked together, we did more than just cover physical ground. We walked in the footsteps of those who came before us. As we celebrate Older Americans month, let us extend our deepest appreciation to all our elders here and throughout our tribe and thank them for leading the way.

On May 13, the Vice Chief, Secretary Sky Sampson, and I stopped by Cherokee Indian Hospital to serve food to the staff as a way to say thank you to all our hospital workers during CIHA Hospital Week. Whether behind the scenes or on the front lines, your efforts are deeply appreciated! Thank you for your commitment to healthcare excellence and for making our hospital a place of healing and hope.

Our local Senior Games wrapped up this month with the Qualla Boundary Senior Games Awards Ceremony! A big congratulations to all our talented seniors who competed this year. A special shout-out to those who qualified for the annual Senior Games State Finals!

On May 14, I was honored to welcome participants during the 47th Annual National Indian Timber Symposium this morning. This gathering served as an important platform for sharing best practices and innovations in forest management. Our tribe is committed to sustainable forestry, skillfully balancing economic development with ecological and cultural preservation. Thank you to former Vice Chief Larry Blythe for the warm welcome, the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 and Tribal Council Member Bo Crowe, who serves on the EBCI Timber Committee, for his support.

On May 16, our community came together to honor the long-standing Cherokee tradition of ᎦᏚᎩ (GADUGI) during our Annual Cherokee Day of Caring. This event embodies the spirit of giving back to our neighbors.

We had an incredible turnout, with volunteers stepping up to paint houses, clean up yards, and make necessary repairs to the homes of those nominated by their community clubs. It was heartwarming to see so many people dedicating their time and energy to helping others.

The Cherokee Day of Caring is a community service event made possible by the joint efforts of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, the Cherokee Boys Club, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Together, we continue to preserve and celebrate the values that bind us as a community. A huge thank you to everyone who volunteered and made this day a success. Let’s continue to carry the spirit of ᎦᏚᎩ (GADUGI) in our hearts and actions every day.

May has proven to be another busy month for our team, and we are only halfway through. While we continue preparing for the NCAI, an event, we aim to foster future discussions on decisions and policies that will significantly impact all federally recognized Indigenous tribes.

I look forward to providing more updates on what this administration is achieving. Although we face numerous issues and concerns daily, it’s important to note that work is being done continuously on local, state, and national levels. Our dedication to these efforts remains steady, and I am confident in our progress.