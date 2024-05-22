Cherokee Historical Association receives $702K grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation to develop master plan

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Historical Association (CHA) has received a $702,000 grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation (CPFdn) which will allow CHA to complete several projects to improve our overall sustainability.

The largest portion of this funding will support the creation of a master plan with the guidance of PGAV Destinations. PGAV will work with CHA and stakeholders to do market research, develop a comprehensive master plan for our organization and its campus, and provide a multi-phase business plan for how to achieve the goals identified in the process. Other projects to be completed with funding from CPFdn include hiring a new Executive Director, replacing and improving props and scenery, and making necessary building repairs at both Oconaluftee Indian Village and Mountainside Theatre.

CHA Program Director, Laura Blythe, who started the conversation with PGAV says, “CHA is grateful to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for supporting phases one and two of our master plan being created by PGAV Destinations, a firm dedicated to creating amazing experiences in venues all over the world.”

CHS Communications & Development Director, Chelsey Moore, adds “All of our staff members are incredibly passionate about what we do and have great ideas. We’re looking forward to working with PGAV to hone in on what is going to work best for our organization. We greatly appreciate the Cherokee Preservation Foundation’s continued support.”

PGAV Destinations designs attractions, exhibits, and experiences that enrich lives. Using intuition, intellect, and imagination, PGAV helps its clients create enduring memories in the minds of their visitors. PGAV works with destinations worldwide in the sectors of zoos and aquariums, themed entertainment, museums and culture, hospitality and resorts, and brand destinations. PGAV has relevant experience working with organizations such as the National Museum of Indian Removal, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, the Biltmore Estate, Nantahala Outdoor Center, and Conner Prairie Living History Museum.