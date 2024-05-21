FAQ series about Cannabis Release #1

Submitted by The EBCI Tribal Coordinating Committee

(Editor’s Note: The EBCI Tribal Coordinating Committee was established by Ord. No. 622 (2019) and includes the following: Secretary of EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health and Human Services Division, Director of EBCI Public Health, Director of Human Services; Chief Executive Officer of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority and the Director of Analenisgi; Tribe’s Attorney General and Tribal Prosecutor; Chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department, Captain of Investigations, Captain of Patrol, Chairman of the Cherokee Police Commission; Chief Justice of the Cherokee Supreme Court and the Judge for the Wellness Court; Superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools and the Chairperson of the Cherokee School Board; Secretary of EBCI Division of Operations; Secretary of EBCI Housing Division; and the Secretary of Division of Education.)

General

What is Medical Cannabis?

Cannabis is another name for what is also commonly called marijuana, weed, pot, or dope – refers to the dried flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant. Medical cannabis is when someone uses cannabis for a medicinal purpose, or for its medicinal effects.

Is there a difference between THC and CBD?

Yes, they are different compounds found in cannabis plants. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main active compound in cannabis that is impairing or mind-altering causing a “high”. Cannabis products that contain THC can have health risks regardless of how they are used because THC is impairing and can affect memory, attention, decision-making, and risk-taking. Cannabidiol (CBD) is often not impairing and could have its own medicinal or therapeutic uses.

Scientists are still learning about how THC and CBD affect the human body. The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex, a medicine that contains purified CBD from cannabis plants, to help treat seizure disorders. The FDA has concluded that this drug is safe and effective for the intended use. However, other marketed uses of CBD may not be FDA approved.

If you have questions about how THC or CBD could affect your health, you should consult your doctor.

What age do you have to be to apply for Medical Cannabis?

You must be at least 21 years old. It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess cannabis. It is also illegal to give or sell cannabis to a person under 21 years old or assist them in obtaining it themselves.

Where does EBCI medical cannabis law apply?

The Tribe’s laws on medical cannabis only apply on Tribal land. This means the laws apply on the Qualla Boundary and the Tribe’s other trust lands.

Are you required to have medical card to purchase cannabis from the dispensary?

Yes. Currently, you need a medical card to purchase cannabis.

Does a medical cannabis card entitle me to take medical cannabis off Tribal land?

No. Cannabis is still illegal under federal and North Carolina law.

Public Safety and Youth Prevention Strategies

What measures will be taken to prevent underage cannabis use?

Great Smoky Cannabis Company is enforcing strong age limitations of 21 and older for purchasing cannabis products. Medical cannabis is packaged so that it can be distinguished from other items. All edible items are packaged in child-proof bags/containers and opaque exit bags. The individual edible items are ziplocked and heat-sealed packaged during processing to add an extra layer of child and taper proofing. Items with lids will function like child-proof medicine bottles. This is what an exit bag looks like:

Currently, the EBCI Tsalagi Public Health program is working with Cherokee Central Schools to offer the “CATCH My Breath” prevention program. The “CATCH My Breath” program is a youth marijuana, e-cigarettes, and vaping prevention program designed for middle and high school students. It equips them with the knowledge and skills to resist peer pressure and media influences that might lead them to try marijuana, e-cigarettes, or vaping. Additionally, the Tsalagi Public Health Program is in preliminary discussions of implementing LifeSkills Provider Training Workshops to prepare teachers, school counselors, prevention specialists, SROs, police officers, community youth educators, and other program providers to effectively implement the state-of-the-art prevention education activities and teaching strategies found in the LST program. This program has been proven to cut youth drug use by up to 75%.

What educational resources will be available to the community about cannabis?

Community club meetings. Qualla LLC representatives will be available to ask answer questions at the next community club meeting on:

Wolftown Community Club – June 4 at 5:30 p.m. Big Y Community Club – June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Potential Health Benefits and Risks

What are the potential health benefits of cannabis use?

While there is substantial anecdotal evidence for the medicinal use of cannabis, the long-term health benefit of cannabis use is still being actively researched. There isn’t enough conclusive evidence to provide definitive answers. Research on the medical use of cannabis is still in early stages, and much remains unknown about the plant and how it interacts with the body.

What are the potential health risks associated with cannabis use?

For adolescents and young adults (under 25 years old), cannabis use can be particularly risky because the brain is still under development. Regular use may impair memory, learning, and attention.

American Psychological Association (APA):

This source discusses the concern around adolescent cannabis use and its potential disruption of brain development. It mentions ongoing research but highlights the growing body of evidence pointing towards risks associated with frequent use at a young age. “https://www.apa.org/monitor/2015/11/marijuana-brain“

While cannabis can be used medicinally to treat some mental health conditions, there is also research that shows it may also worsen symptoms of anxiety, psychosis, and schizophrenia, especially in people who are predisposed to these conditions.

Here are a couple of citations for the statement about cannabis worsening symptoms of anxiety, psychosis, and schizophrenia:

National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): This NIDA webpage provides a good overview of the potential mental health risks of cannabis use. It highlights the link between cannabis use and an increased risk of psychosis, particularly in people with a family history of the condition. “https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK425748/“

Smoking cannabis, like smoking tobacco, irritates the lungs and can increase the risk of bronchitis, respiratory infections, and coughing. There’s some ongoing research on the potential link between cannabis use and lung cancer, but the results are not yet conclusive. Cannabis use can temporarily increase heart rate, which can be a concern for people with underlying heart conditions. Although not as addictive as some other substances, cannabis can be psychologically addictive, especially for people who start using at a young age. Cannabis use can impair coordination and judgment, which can increase the risk of accidents or injuries. Regular cannabis use during pregnancy may be linked to problems with fetal development and growth.

Here’s a couple of citations combining information from credible sources to support the different claims in the statement:

"Marijuana and Lung Health" by the American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking/smoking-facts/health-effects/marijuana-and-lung-health

Potential link to lung cancer: "What are marijuana's effects on lung health?" by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking/smoking-facts/health-effects/marijuana-and-lung-health

Increased heart rate: "The Effects of Cannabis on Your Body" by Healthline https://www.healthline.com/health/effects-of-cannabis-on-body

Psychological addiction: "What are marijuana's effects on lung health?" by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking/smoking-facts/health-effects/marijuana-and-lung-health

Impaired coordination and judgement: "Inhaled Marijuana and the Lungs" by the American Thoracic Society https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1513/AnnalsATS.201908-581PS

Pregnancy and fetal development: "Marijuana Use During Pregnancy" by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) https://store.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/d7/priv/pep19-pl-guide-2.pdf

If you have questions about how THC or CBD could affect your health, you should consult your doctor.

Public Education and Awareness

What age-appropriate educational materials (including dangers of underage use) currently being implemented in the EBCI community?

Currently, the EBCI Tsalagi Public Health program is working with Cherokee Central Schools to offer the “CATCH My Breath” prevention program. The CATCH My Breath program is a youth marijuana, e-cigarettes, and/or vaping prevention program designed for middle and high school students. It equips them with the knowledge and skills to resist peer pressure and media influences that might lead them to try marijuana, e-cigarettes, and/or vaping.

Additionally, the Tsalagi Public Health Program is in preliminary discussions of implementing LifeSkills Provider Training Workshops to prepare teachers, school counselors, prevention specialists, SROs, police officers, community youth educators, and other program providers to effectively implement the state-of-the-art prevention education activities and teaching strategies found in the LST program. This program has been proven to cut drug use by up to 75%.

What training programs for healthcare professionals on cannabis use and regulations are being offered?

All CIHA providers are required to complete eight hours of training on substance use disorder to renew their DEA license. CIHA Providers are also, as part of our core training, fully trained in medication interactions including those with Cannabis.

What are the long-term health risks for children exposed to secondhand cannabis smoke?

The long-term health risks of secondhand cannabis smoke exposure in children are still being actively researched. More research is needed to understand how secondhand marijuana exposure may affect children. There isn’t enough conclusive evidence to provide definitive answers. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports it’s unlikely that a person will fail a drug test or get high from passive exposure by inhaling secondhand cannabis smoke.

If you have questions about how THC or CBD could affect your child’s health, you should consult your doctor.