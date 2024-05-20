OBITUARY: Allen James Rattler “Cool”

Allen James Rattler “Cool”, 56, of Robbinsville, N.C., went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C. after an extended illness.

Allen was a native of Graham County and the son of the late Willie and Iva Rattler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Rattler and Rick Rattler.

He is survived by his children, Joshua Bryant Rattler (Jessica) of Robbinsville, N.C., Harmony Rattler of Murphy, N.C., Justin Blackwell of Austell, Ga.; brother, Donald Rattler (Diane) of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Cameron, LaDannien Rattler of Andrews, N.C., Jaiden Humphreys of Casper, Wyo., Faith, Cruz Broome, Siah Crapes, Kade Mavercik all of Robbinsville, N.C.; nephew, Michael Rattler, nieces, Jackie Rattler, Alaina Haney, Phoebe Rattler, Kamryn Rattler; and a host of great nieces, nephews, and friends that he made everywhere he went.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Reverend Noah Crowe will officiate. Burial will follow at the Hattie Cornsilk Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Cameron Rattler, LaDannien Rattler, Justin Blackwell, Corey Blackwell, Josh Rattler, and Fred Teesateskie. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chapel prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rattler Family.