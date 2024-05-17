SPEAKING OF FAITH: Friends, isn’t it great when you know you have a faithful friend?  Part 1 of 3

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.,

excerpt from Preacher Spurs Christian Faith Publishers, 2022

I remember a song I often sang in church as a kid. It was, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”. Does anyone remember that one? It seems so long ago. I believe that was a different time and attitude of the church and Christian devotion.

What a friend we have in Jesus,

All our sins and griefs to bear!

What a privilege to carry

Everything to God in prayer!

Oh, what peace we often forfeit,

Oh, what needless pain we bear,

All because we do not carry

Everything to God in prayer!

Have we trials and temptations?

Is there trouble anywhere?

We should never be discouraged—

Take it to the Lord in prayer.

Can we find a friend so faithful,

Who will all our sorrows share?

Jesus knows our every weakness.

Take it to the Lord in prayer.

(What a Friend We Have in Jesus > Lyrics | Joseph M. Scriven, 1855)

I am not a kid anymore. I am retired, but I believe in the power of prayer and my friend, Jesus.

Do you realize the next generation of youth is taking over? They are the next working generation that is about to become the significant wage earners of America. The new leaders. They are Generation Y. Born between 1981 and 1996. (I have two children born in this era.) I am happy they do not fit this description of their generation, but the statistics about this group are disturbing. (Study.Com | Take Online Courses. Earn College Credit. Research Schools, Degrees & Careers, 2021)

By the way, I need to point out that 89 to as much as 93 percent of people who use statistics to make an argument – LIE. Think about that for a minute (Big Smile).

Though not all people who fall into this identified group are the same in all respects, many have enough similar traits they can be identifiable. For example, Gen Y people have been identified with characteristics of being independent but capable of working and enjoying teamwork. Most are technically literate and use media technology fluently.

A significant minority of Gen Y people are lonely and lost. While they have the most ‘friends’ of any generation, they also have an increasing sense of loneliness. How can that be? Social theorists think that social media has a lot to do with it by redefining a friend. You can read too much of this, but it is vital in the way we live and what our future holds.

I use Facebook. I use it a lot. I have many so-called ‘Friends,’ but I can tell you that I also have never met many of them. However, I have often run into some of them at events at churches I visit or at events I attend, and when I recognize the name of someone, I say, “Wow, I know you from Facebook. Nice to meet you.” Or people come up to me and say, “Are you that guy on Facebook with Biker Down?”

Before social media, how many people did you call friends you had never met before social media? Maybe a pen pal. Oh! A pen pal – does anyone remember those? There is no substitute for authentic face-to-face friends.