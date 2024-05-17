OBITUARY: Jacqueline Smith Tesky

Jacqueline Smith Tesky (Nov. 11, 1945 – May 10, 2024), of Johnson City, Tenn. and Sebastian, Fla. passed away Friday, May 10, 2024. Jackie was a resident of Johnson City for the past 20 years, spending winters in Sebastian for the past 10 years.

She was the daughter of Gilbert and Lucille Smith of Cherokee, N.C. Jackie had an ever-present smile, an engaging personality, and an unending desire for a new adventure. She was proud of her Native American heritage and both her children still reside on or near the Cherokee Reservation.

After graduating from the Cherokee High School, Jackie got a job in a local plant producing hair

accessories for Vassar Corporation. After several years Jackie moved to the local office of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. With experience gained in working in the BIA Reality Office she sought to increase her advancement opportunities by moving to Washington DC. Despite never completing college, she became a Budget Analyst with the Department of Health and Human Services. A testament to her work ethic was that before retirement she rose to the position of Branch Chief, competing in a world of Master’s and PHDs.

After retirement, Jackies favorite pastime was traveling and camping. Jackie visited 23 countries and camped in almost every state and Canada, sleeping in everything from a tent, a yurt, or a motor home. She was interested in anything from primitive camping in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota to a luxury hotel in Miami.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by brothers, Denny Smith, Allen Boyd Crowe, and Perry Sequoyah.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Montie Tesky; sons, David Scott Cooper, Brant Tesky and wife Amy; daughter, Connie Cooper; brothers, Barry (Barbara) Robie and Gilbert Biello; sister, Kim Sequoyah; one grandchild; three great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind a multitude of friends from Washington DC to Arizona and most states in between.

No viewing or funeral services will be held.

