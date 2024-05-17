Cherokee Indian Hospital celebrates excellence, announces 2024 award recipients

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority has announced this year’s recipients of its prestigious annual awards. Dr. Winona Houser has been named Employee of the Year, and Lisa Hoyle has earned the esteemed Hayes Award for Quality and Safety.

Each year, these awards recognize individuals within our organization who exemplify our core values—integrity, responsiveness, teamwork, and innovation—and who have made significant contributions to the safety and quality of the healthcare services we provide.

CIHA officials commented, “Dr. Winona Houser has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to patient care, embodying the highest standards of integrity and compassion in her role. Her proactive involvement in patient care and continuous efforts to improve healthcare delivery have earned her the admiration and respect of her colleagues. Dr. Houser’s outstanding contributions span various facets of hospital operations, from patient care to mentoring and education. Her commitment to excellence not only enhances patient outcomes but also strengthens our community.”

CIHA officials said, “Lisa Hoyle’s dedication to advancing our hospital’s safety and quality initiatives has left a substantial impact on our operations. Her role in spearheading the implementation of an electronic Performance Appraisal System and enhancing the oxygen referral process exemplifies her commitment to operational excellence and patient safety. Lisa’s strategic approach and innovative problem-solving have significantly contributed to improving our healthcare services, marking her as a leader in fostering a culture of continuous improvement within our organization.”

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff,” said Casey Cooper, chief executive officer of Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority. “Both Dr. Houser and Lisa Hoyle serve as inspirations for all staff members to strive for excellence and uphold the highest standards of patient care and safety.”