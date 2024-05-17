CCS School Board holds May meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, May 6, 2024, in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:44pm by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisgwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representative.

Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent, and Dr. Jo Ray, HR director, had an excused absence.

The opening prayer was led by Swimmer. The previous meeting minutes from April 15 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

In good news, Girty announced that there were 12 days of school remaining in the semester. Toineeta gave a shoutout to Cherokee Braves basketball Head Coach Raymius Smith and his team for helping out at the MANNA Food Bank in Wayohi (Wolftown). She said the players were nice, helpful, and worked really hard.

Lambert shared that she attended a steak dinner fundraiser for the Cherokee Braves football team. She said the players waited on and served everyone there, they cleaned tables, and were well mannered.

Reed-Cooper said that she attended the Cherokee High School athletic banquet, and she thanked Girty for taking the board’s feedback on recognizing all players on each sports team. All players were called to the front and recognized in each sport. Reed-Cooper also noted that it was nice to have the banquet in the Charles George Memorial Arena as opposed to the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center, as there was more room to move around and it did not feel crowded.

Thompson added that she enjoyed having the athletic banquet in Charles George Memorial Arena as well. She said those that were not eating had the option to sit in the stands and visit with others.

Swimmer asked if student athletes could start receiving a certificate of participation for each sport they participate in, as a memento from the banquet to look back on and show their children someday.

Girty shared that Special Olympics athletes received letterman jackets, but they are not permitted to use the Qualla Boundary Special Olympics patches on their jackets. Girty asked if the board would like to come up with a patch for the athletes to wear. She suggested a “Braves Special Olympic” patch. She shared that this would be a way to honor the athletes. The board agreed. Girty said she would look into it.

The consent agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:

24=139 Samantha Treadway is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-140 Jocelyn Flake is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-141 Leona Ruthig is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-142 Michelle Stephens is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-143 Lisa Livengood is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-144 Cara Grogan is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-145 Emily Thurmond is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-146 Courtney Haggard is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-147 Alla Johnson is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24. 24-148 Maggie Welch is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-149 Trista Williams is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24. 24-150 Colleen Muench is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24. 24-151 Dyna Robinson is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24. 24-152 Tasha Cochran is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-153 Seth Whitesel is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-154 Zane Edwards is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-155 Amelia Schriner is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-156 Rachel Hanes is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-157 Leah Stover is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-158 Alexa Oocumma is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-159 Anne Link is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-160 Vickie Hensley is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-161 Vicki Bradley is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-163 Tom Westbrook is approved as a Life Skills Teacher Assistant for Cherokee High School. 24-164 Carly McGinn is approved as a Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee Elementary School. 24-165 Sonya Edwards is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-166 Tiffany Grindstaff is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-167 Carla Layno is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-168 Ronda Denton is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-169 Robbi Pounds is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-171 Tori Teesateskie is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-172 Kelly Driver is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-173 Cody Williams is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-174 Sarah Hopkins is approved to work at Band Camp ’24. 24-175 Kari Read is approved to work at Band Camp ’24. 24-176 Candy Lossiah is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-177 Pam Bryant is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24. 24-178 Chris Davis is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-179 Megan Barnes is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-180 Frosti Adams is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-181 Scott Freeman is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-182 David Pringle is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-183 Tina Ray is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-184 Bette Fitzgerald is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-185 Teresa Morgan is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-186 Laura Bottchenbaugh is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-187 Shaye Ledford is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-188 Dre Crowe is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24. 24-189 Kayla Payne is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-190 John Roper is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-191 Gale Johnson is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-192 Paulette Clark is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-193 Janie Wheeler is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-194 Ameka Cole is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-195 Gail Wachacha is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-196 Tyson Deal is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-197 Angie Parton is approved to work ESY Summer ’24. 24-198 Pam Bryson is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-199 Janna Girty is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-200 Catuce Tiger is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-201 Dean Reed is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-202 Mary Maney is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-203 Lauren Luther is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-204 Gail Panther is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-205 Butch Goings is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-206 Louise Goings is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-207 Nellie Jones is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-208 Dorine George is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-209 Bernice Bottchenbaugh is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-210 Jeanne Wachacha is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24. 24-211 Malia Crowe is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24 as a volunteer. 24-212 Anna Wilke is approved as the Cherokee High School English Teacher for the 2024-2025 School year. 24-213 Kahawis is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24 as a volunteer. 24-214 Phyll Reed is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24 as a volunteer. 24-215 Christopher Davis is approved to fill the position of Instructional Facilitator for Cherokee Central Schools.

Resolution 24-170, which reads “Travis Climbingbear is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24,” was administratively pulled from the consent agenda.

In new business, Swimmer expressed concern with the Cherokee “C” logo recently appearing unintelligible on an order of jackets. He asked if there was a way the board could approve future use of the logo. Thompson said it may be an issue with the vendors used to create the jackets.

Girty shared that there will be a Net Cutting and Poster Signing community event on May 22 at 4:00pm in Charles George Memorial Arena for the 2023-24 Cherokee Lady Braves state basketball team. She said there will be shirts available for purchase.

Girty added that the CCS budget reports were not ready but should be available by the end of the week. She said the budget is not balancing out. She has been meeting with staff to review their budgets and their vacant positions. If they express that they can do without the vacant positions, then they will cut them for now. They may add them back to the budget later if necessary.

Girty said she was going to call Stacy Ledford and Secretary of Public Health and Human Services Sonya Wachacha about a mental health grant for CCS.

Thomspon mentioned speaking with Michelle Houston about the budget for Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) to help understand the CCS budget.

Rep. Stamper said Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) is looking at the CCS budget and asked if CCS is reviewing the budget and accounting for each dollar. He added that Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) will be anticipating a projected budget.

Girty said CCS is looking at other funding sources to help with the CCS budget.

Rep. Stamper asked about the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines and why CCS did not follow those guidelines. Girty and Thompson explained that CCS moved away from USDA guidelines because students were not getting enough to eat and were going home hungry. They added that the food they were getting served was not the type of food they were used to eating. Students were also not able to get seconds if they wanted. They also mentioned that since that change has been made, the board has not received any complaints like they used to when following USDA guidelines.

In other announcements, Toineeta asked why senior banners were not hanging up for the Cherokee varsity softball seniors. Reed-Cooper shared that CCS Athletic Director Chase Sneed indicated that not all the banners had been received yet, and he did not want to hang them up just yet. Toineeta asked if seniors would be recognized during their last games. Girty said Spring sports seniors would be recognized on May 8, except for softball and baseball as they had already hosted their senior nights.

Hyatt shared that she had a CIHA employee express their gratitude for being a part of the CCS family.

Girty shared that there will be a staff retreat on June 13 and 14 for CCS staff. She asked the board to let her know if they had any questions they wanted asked to the staff at the retreat.

Lambert mentioned that her mother, Debbie Lambert, is retiring from CCS after 45 years of service. As of now, there are six retirees for this school year.

The next CCS board meeting will take place on June 3 at 4:45pm in the Central Office Board Room.

The meeting was adjourned at 5:38 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper.