CCS School Board holds May meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN
One Feather Reporter
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, May 6, 2024, in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:44pm by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.
Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisgwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representative.
Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent, and Dr. Jo Ray, HR director, had an excused absence.
The opening prayer was led by Swimmer. The previous meeting minutes from April 15 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper.
The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.
In good news, Girty announced that there were 12 days of school remaining in the semester. Toineeta gave a shoutout to Cherokee Braves basketball Head Coach Raymius Smith and his team for helping out at the MANNA Food Bank in Wayohi (Wolftown). She said the players were nice, helpful, and worked really hard.
Lambert shared that she attended a steak dinner fundraiser for the Cherokee Braves football team. She said the players waited on and served everyone there, they cleaned tables, and were well mannered.
Reed-Cooper said that she attended the Cherokee High School athletic banquet, and she thanked Girty for taking the board’s feedback on recognizing all players on each sports team. All players were called to the front and recognized in each sport. Reed-Cooper also noted that it was nice to have the banquet in the Charles George Memorial Arena as opposed to the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center, as there was more room to move around and it did not feel crowded.
Thompson added that she enjoyed having the athletic banquet in Charles George Memorial Arena as well. She said those that were not eating had the option to sit in the stands and visit with others.
Swimmer asked if student athletes could start receiving a certificate of participation for each sport they participate in, as a memento from the banquet to look back on and show their children someday.
Girty shared that Special Olympics athletes received letterman jackets, but they are not permitted to use the Qualla Boundary Special Olympics patches on their jackets. Girty asked if the board would like to come up with a patch for the athletes to wear. She suggested a “Braves Special Olympic” patch. She shared that this would be a way to honor the athletes. The board agreed. Girty said she would look into it.
The consent agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:
|24=139
|Samantha Treadway is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-140
|Jocelyn Flake is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-141
|Leona Ruthig is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-142
|Michelle Stephens is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-143
|Lisa Livengood is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-144
|Cara Grogan is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-145
|Emily Thurmond is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-146
|Courtney Haggard is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-147
|Alla Johnson is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24.
|24-148
|Maggie Welch is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-149
|Trista Williams is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24.
|24-150
|Colleen Muench is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24.
|24-151
|Dyna Robinson is approved to work STEAM CAMP ’24.
|24-152
|Tasha Cochran is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-153
|Seth Whitesel is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-154
|Zane Edwards is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-155
|Amelia Schriner is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-156
|Rachel Hanes is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-157
|Leah Stover is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-158
|Alexa Oocumma is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-159
|Anne Link is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-160
|Vickie Hensley is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-161
|Vicki Bradley is approved to work STEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-163
|Tom Westbrook is approved as a Life Skills Teacher Assistant for Cherokee High School.
|24-164
|Carly McGinn is approved as a Substitute Teacher for the Cherokee Elementary School.
|24-165
|Sonya Edwards is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-166
|Tiffany Grindstaff is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-167
|Carla Layno is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-168
|Ronda Denton is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-169
|Robbi Pounds is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-171
|Tori Teesateskie is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-172
|Kelly Driver is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-173
|Cody Williams is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-174
|Sarah Hopkins is approved to work at Band Camp ’24.
|24-175
|Kari Read is approved to work at Band Camp ’24.
|24-176
|Candy Lossiah is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-177
|Pam Bryant is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24.
|24-178
|Chris Davis is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-179
|Megan Barnes is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-180
|Frosti Adams is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-181
|Scott Freeman is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-182
|David Pringle is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-183
|Tina Ray is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-184
|Bette Fitzgerald is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-185
|Teresa Morgan is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-186
|Laura Bottchenbaugh is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-187
|Shaye Ledford is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-188
|Dre Crowe is approved to work ESTEAM CAMP ‘24.
|24-189
|Kayla Payne is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-190
|John Roper is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-191
|Gale Johnson is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-192
|Paulette Clark is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-193
|Janie Wheeler is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-194
|Ameka Cole is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-195
|Gail Wachacha is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-196
|Tyson Deal is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-197
|Angie Parton is approved to work ESY Summer ’24.
|24-198
|Pam Bryson is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-199
|Janna Girty is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-200
|Catuce Tiger is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-201
|Dean Reed is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-202
|Mary Maney is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-203
|Lauren Luther is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-204
|Gail Panther is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-205
|Butch Goings is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-206
|Louise Goings is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-207
|Nellie Jones is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-208
|Dorine George is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-209
|Bernice Bottchenbaugh is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-210
|Jeanne Wachacha is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24.
|24-211
|Malia Crowe is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24 as a volunteer.
|24-212
|Anna Wilke is approved as the Cherokee High School English Teacher for the 2024-2025 School year.
|24-213
|Kahawis is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24 as a volunteer.
|24-214
|Phyll Reed is approved to work Cultural Summer School ’24 as a volunteer.
|24-215
|Christopher Davis is approved to fill the position of Instructional Facilitator for Cherokee Central Schools.
Resolution 24-170, which reads “Travis Climbingbear is approved to work at Academic Summer School ’24,” was administratively pulled from the consent agenda.
In new business, Swimmer expressed concern with the Cherokee “C” logo recently appearing unintelligible on an order of jackets. He asked if there was a way the board could approve future use of the logo. Thompson said it may be an issue with the vendors used to create the jackets.
Girty shared that there will be a Net Cutting and Poster Signing community event on May 22 at 4:00pm in Charles George Memorial Arena for the 2023-24 Cherokee Lady Braves state basketball team. She said there will be shirts available for purchase.
Girty added that the CCS budget reports were not ready but should be available by the end of the week. She said the budget is not balancing out. She has been meeting with staff to review their budgets and their vacant positions. If they express that they can do without the vacant positions, then they will cut them for now. They may add them back to the budget later if necessary.
Girty said she was going to call Stacy Ledford and Secretary of Public Health and Human Services Sonya Wachacha about a mental health grant for CCS.
Thomspon mentioned speaking with Michelle Houston about the budget for Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) to help understand the CCS budget.
Rep. Stamper said Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) is looking at the CCS budget and asked if CCS is reviewing the budget and accounting for each dollar. He added that Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) will be anticipating a projected budget.
Girty said CCS is looking at other funding sources to help with the CCS budget.
Rep. Stamper asked about the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines and why CCS did not follow those guidelines. Girty and Thompson explained that CCS moved away from USDA guidelines because students were not getting enough to eat and were going home hungry. They added that the food they were getting served was not the type of food they were used to eating. Students were also not able to get seconds if they wanted. They also mentioned that since that change has been made, the board has not received any complaints like they used to when following USDA guidelines.
In other announcements, Toineeta asked why senior banners were not hanging up for the Cherokee varsity softball seniors. Reed-Cooper shared that CCS Athletic Director Chase Sneed indicated that not all the banners had been received yet, and he did not want to hang them up just yet. Toineeta asked if seniors would be recognized during their last games. Girty said Spring sports seniors would be recognized on May 8, except for softball and baseball as they had already hosted their senior nights.
Hyatt shared that she had a CIHA employee express their gratitude for being a part of the CCS family.
Girty shared that there will be a staff retreat on June 13 and 14 for CCS staff. She asked the board to let her know if they had any questions they wanted asked to the staff at the retreat.
Lambert mentioned that her mother, Debbie Lambert, is retiring from CCS after 45 years of service. As of now, there are six retirees for this school year.
The next CCS board meeting will take place on June 3 at 4:45pm in the Central Office Board Room.
The meeting was adjourned at 5:38 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper.