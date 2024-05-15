OBITUARY: Sarah M. Eller Rochester

Sarah M. Eller Rochester, 76, of Bryson City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday May 15, 2024. She was born June 8, 1947 to the late Everett and Leona Jumper Eller.

An avid reader, she enjoyed working Jigsaw Puzzles. Sarah was a true homemaker. She loved to garden, can, and cook. Her biscuits and gravy were a family favorite.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carl Edward Rochester; a son, Scott Nathaniel Rochester; and a brother, Steve Eller.

She is survived by her son, Chuck Edward Rochester; a daughter- in-law, Wendy Rochester; two grandchildren, Krisna Rochester Ashe (Jeffrey), Matthew Rochester (Emily); a granddaughter of the heart, Kayla Fortner Arellano (Jose); a great-granddaughter, Koraline Eliza Arellano; and a great-grandson who will be making an appearance shortly.

She is also survived by seven siblings, David, Johnny, Kenny, Raymond, Joyce, James, and Ricky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral Services will be held Monday May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin Ledford and Bro. Johnny Mitchell Officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the services with burial following at Swain Memorial Park.