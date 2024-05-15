OBITUARY: Christine C. Toineeta

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Christine Cucumber Toineeta, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2024 at Mountain View Manor.

Christine was born in Jackson County and a daughter of the late David and Rachel Queen Cucumber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Albert Toineeta; one daughter, Sherry Toineeta; and three siblings. Christine loved her flowers and cross stitching. She worked in Human Resources as a clerk for Cherokee Hospital for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Jean Toineeta of Cherokee; seven grandchildren, Taryn, Paige, Gina, Nicolette, Albert, Shooter, and Lillianna; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Cherokee Church of God with the Reverend Charles Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at the Toineeta Family Cemetery just above the church. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva is in charge of the arrangements.