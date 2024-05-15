Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority opens new PRC Customer Service Desk

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) has announced the addition of a new dedicated Purchased and Referred Care (PRC) Customer Service Desk and staff, aimed at enhancing services for patients needing care outside of CIHA. The new desk is conveniently located across from the Physical Therapy department within the hospital’s main campus.

Purchased and Referred Care provides critical support for patients who require medical services beyond what is available within the CIHA facilities. To ensure that our community receives the best care possible, the PRC Customer Service Desk will assist with billing issues and manage requests for copies of referrals necessary for seeking external care.

To qualify for PRC, individuals must be eligible for direct care and meet specific criteria:

Membership in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) or residence within the Purchased and Referred Care Delivery Area (PRCDA). Non-EBCI members must be part of a federally recognized tribe and either live on Indian reservation land or reside within the CHSDA, maintaining close economic and/or social ties with the EBCI. The determination of close economic and social ties for eligibility is governed by tribal guidelines and may include factors such as employment with the EBCI or familial relationships with eligible EBCI members.

This initiative underscores CIHA’s commitment to improving patient access to necessary medical services and ensuring a seamless healthcare experience. The new PRC Customer Service Desk will play pivotal roles in facilitating effective care management for our community members.

For further information or assistance, patients are encouraged to visit the PRC Customer Service Desk at Cherokee Indian Hospital or contact them at (828) 497-9163, ext. 6885.